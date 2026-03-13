Who will replace Iran’s soccer team at the 2026 World Cup? FIFA faces dilemma amid US-Iran war
Iran won't play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid conflict with the US, pushing FIFA to consider a replacement. Here's which team could replace Iran.
Iran men’s national football team won't play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid the ongoing conflict with the US.
Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali recently said the national team would be unable to attend the tournament following a widening conflict involving the United States and Israel.
"Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," the minister told state television as per Reuters.
Iran had already qualified for the FIFA 2026 World Cup set to be hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico. The announcement of the withdrawal has triggered speculation about which country could replace Iran in the competition.
Read more: 'Can't win with tweets': Ali Larijani says Trump 'must pay' for war on Iran
What happens if Iran withdraws?
Iran won Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying last year, earning them a spot in the FIFA World Cup for the fourth time in a row. Although it may not be as simple as it seems, a replacement for the most populous continent in the world would make the most sense.
Even though it has always looked illogical that Iran would compete in a World Cup while at war with one of the co-hosts, FIFA was still obviously counting on Team Melli to play their opening group match on June 15 in Los Angeles against New Zealand on Tuesday.
The possibility of having to replace the Iranians in the FIFA tournament that will begin in early June must now be addressed more quickly by the FIFA governing body.
Article Six of the FIFA World Cup regulations would regulate a withdrawal. It stipulates a number of financial penalties for such a move, but it also gives FIFA the freedom to select any country to fill the vacancy.
Read more: Soccer-Iran cannot participate in World Cup, minister says
Which countries could replace Iran?
FIFA regulations allow replacement, typically from either a runner-up from qualifications or the top-ranked non-qualified team from the same confederation.
Global Times reported that the replacement would most likely come from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), since Iran secured its spot through Asian qualifying.
- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) seems to be the best contender to take Iran's place according to the rules. They qualified for a continental play-off against Iraq in the fifth round of qualification after finishing as the top-ranked non-qualifier in Asian qualifying.
- However, Iraq defeated the UAE 3-2 overall, moving on to an intercontinental play-off match against either Bolivia or Suriname on March 31. Hence, Iraq might also be promoted straight into Iran's place in Group G.
Notably, the final decision would rest entirely with FIFA’s tournament organizing body.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More