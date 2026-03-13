Who will replace Iran’s soccer team at the 2026 World Cup? FIFA faces dilemma amid US-Iran war

Iran men’s national football team won't play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid the ongoing conflict with the US. Iran's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is uncertain due to US strikes, pushing FIFA to consider a replacement. Here's which team could replace Iran. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo (REUTERS)

Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali recently said the national team would be unable to attend the tournament following a widening conflict involving the United States and Israel.

"Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," the minister told state television as per Reuters.

Iran had already qualified for the FIFA 2026 World Cup set to be hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico. The announcement of the withdrawal has triggered speculation about which country could replace Iran in the competition.

What happens if Iran withdraws? Iran won Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying last year, earning them a spot in the FIFA World Cup for the fourth time in a row. Although it may not be as simple as it seems, a replacement for the most populous continent in the world would make the most sense.

Even though it has always looked illogical that Iran would compete in a World Cup while at war with one of the co-hosts, FIFA was still obviously counting on Team Melli to play their opening group match on June 15 in Los Angeles against New Zealand on Tuesday.

The possibility of having to replace the Iranians in the FIFA tournament that will begin in early June must now be addressed more quickly by the FIFA governing body.

Article Six of the FIFA World Cup regulations would regulate a withdrawal. It stipulates a number of financial penalties for such a move, but it also gives FIFA the freedom to select any country to fill the vacancy.

Which countries could replace Iran? FIFA regulations allow replacement, typically from either a runner-up from qualifications or the top-ranked non-qualified team from the same confederation.

Global Times reported that the replacement would most likely come from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), since Iran secured its spot through Asian qualifying.