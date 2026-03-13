TrumpMustPay: Iran's Ali Larijani's message for US President as war rages on

"Trump says he is looking for a speedy victory. While starting a war is easy, it cannot be won with a few tweets. We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation," wrote Larijani on X.

Larijani added that Iran will not stop its attacks until Trump is "sorry", adding that a war cannot be won with a “few tweets”. The Iranian security chief also ended his post with the hashtag #TrumpMustPay.

Iran's top security official Ali Larijani has a message for US President Donald Trump as the conflict in West Asia rages on. Taking to X on Thursday, the Iranian leader said that Trump will pay for this 'grave miscalculation' of starting a war.

Trump says Iran war ‘very much complete’ Larijani's remark comes a day after Donald Trump stated on several occasions that the war in Iran is "very much complete." However, Trump has also indicated that the war will end when he wishes to stop.

The US President has also stated that Washington is currently hitting Iran "harder than any country ever before" due to "47 years of damage Tehran has inflicted on the world."

The US-Israeli joint military operation against Iran has broken out into a regional conflict with Tehran targeting US and Israeli bases across the Gulf, subjecting neighbouring countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman to drone and missile attacks.

The conflict has also triggered an oil crisis with the IRGC taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital passage for 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supply.