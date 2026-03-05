Cristiano Ronaldo suffers hamstring injury, expected to return before 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a hamstring tendon injury, as confirmed by Al Nassr on Tuesday. But it is not a long-term injury, and the Portugal star won't miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to reports, he is expected to be out of action for 2 to 4 weeks and will return before the World Cup begins on June 11. He sustained the injury during his side's 3-1 win over Al Fayha on Saturday.

In a statement, the Saudi Pro League confirmed that Ronaldo "has started a rehabilitation programme and his condition will be assessed day by day".

Ronaldo had to leave the field late in the match on Saturday and was visibly in pain. It was a frustrating night for him, as he also missed a 12th-minute penalty. In the 81st minute, he signalled to the bench and was substituted by Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Ronaldo is currently Al Nassr's top goalscorer with 21 goals to his name this season. Al Nassr are set to face Neom SC and Kl Khaleej in March. Meanwhile, Portugal has international friendlies against Mexico and the USA lined up for later this month, which Ronaldo is expected to miss.

Recently, Ronaldo bought a stake in the Spanish second-division club Almeria. In a statement, he said, "It has been a long-time ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch. UD Almería is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth."

Almeria has been controlled by Saudi owners for over six years. Mohamed Al-Khereiji became the new owner and president of the club in the summer of 2025 when he bought it from Turki Al Alsheikh.

“We are very pleased that Cristiano has chosen our club to invest in,” Al-Khereiji said in the statement.

“He knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the academy.”