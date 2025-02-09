Menu Explore
Who's performing at Super Bowl LIX 2025? Check full lineup

ByHT News Desk | Written by Varnika Srivastava
Feb 09, 2025 02:39 PM IST

Super Bowl: A major highlight of the event is expected to be the highly anticipated halftime show, featuring Kendrick Lamar and several other performers.

On Sunday, 9th February, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX, celebrating the very best of sport, music, and excitement. This year's event promises to deliver non-stop excitement, with electrifying music performances perfectly complementing the thrilling gameplay. The highly-anticipated halftime show, featuring Kendrick Lamar and special guest SZA, is expected to be a major highlight. With their past collaborations generating immense buzz, fans are eagerly awaiting their joint performance. It's shaping up to be an extraordinary Super Bowl Sunday, packed with unforgettable moments and spectacular musical entertainment.

A Homeland Security officer patrols during the Super Bowl LIX Parade in the French Quarter on February 8, 2025 in New Orleans.(AFP)
A Homeland Security officer patrols during the Super Bowl LIX Parade in the French Quarter on February 8, 2025 in New Orleans.(AFP)

Here's a look at the full lineup of artists that will perform at Super Bowl LIX:

Kendrick Lamar's performance

The show will spotlight some of Kendrick Lamar's biggest hits, courtesy of Roc Nation, founded by Jay-Z, and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the 10-15 minute performance, following a remarkable year for the rapper with chart-topping tracks such as "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us."

Pre-kickoff performances

Before the main event kicks off, an extensive programme of concerts will energise the crowd.

'Lift every voice' performance

Just before the kick-off, Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," often referred to as "The Black National Anthem," a song written by James Weldon Johnson in 1900.

Jon Batiste's performance

In addition, Christian singer Lauren Daigle and New Orleans’ own Trombone Shorty will perform "America the Beautiful," while Jon Batiste will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" immediately before the game.

The game

Of course, the main attraction will be the game itself. Scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, the excitement will reach a fever pitch as Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, captained by Jalen Hurts. This rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl sees the Chiefs aiming for a historic third consecutive victory after their triumph last year.

Notable attendees

Among the high-profile guests attending the game will be Taylor Swift, who is expected to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, while former President Donald Trump will make history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
