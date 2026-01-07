Why did Béla Fleck withdraw from Kennedy Center show? Musician makes major announcement, ‘Performing there has become…’

Béla Fleck has announced that he has withdrawn from performing at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. A growing list of artists have refused to perform at the Center in the wake of Donald Trump’s name being added to the venue. Why did Béla Fleck withdraw from Kennedy Center show? Musician makes major announcement (Béla Fleck/Facebook)

The banjo player was scheduled to perform with the National Symphony Orchestra on February 19, 21 and 22 for the world premiere of ‘American Mosaic,’ which is described on the Center’s website as “a true celebration of American music.”

“I have withdrawn from my upcoming performance with the NSO at The Kennedy Center. Performing there has become charged and political, at an institution where the focus should be on the music,” Fleck wrote on X.

“I look forward to playing with the NSO another time in the future when we can together share and celebrate art,” he added.