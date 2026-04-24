Why did David Wilcock cite Book of Enoch? Inside UFO link as death mystery grows

The sudden death of YouTuber and paranormal author David Wilcock on April 20 has left many of his followers shocked and looking for answers. As discussions about his death continue online, many people are revisiting one of the texts he often talked about, the 'Book of Enoch’. David Wilcock’s death has reignited debate around the Book of Enoch and UFO theories. (@david_wilcock/X)

What is the Book of Enoch and why is it controversial? According to in.mashable, the Book of Enoch is a Jewish religious text dating back to around 300 BCE which makes it one of the oldest surviving religious texts outside the Bible. For many centuries, it was mostly unknown in the West until Scottish explorer James Bruce brought Ethiopian manuscripts of the text to Europe in 1773.

The book is named after Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah who is described in Genesis as a man who “walked with God.”

However, modern scholars believe it was not written by one person. Instead, it was put together by different Jewish writers over time, somewhere between 300 BCE and 100 BCE.

Many Protestant groups did not include it in the Bible because it was not part of the Hebrew canon. Its ideas were also seen as not matching mainstream Christian beliefs. The book talks about angels having children with humans and sharing forbidden knowledge, which made it very controversial.

Even today, only the Ethiopian Orthodox Church accepts it as part of its official scripture.

The book has five sections, the Book of Watchers, the Book of Parables, the Astronomical Book, the Book of Dream Visions and the Epistle of Enoch. These parts cover topics like divine judgment, angels, the universe and future visions. Some of the most debated parts describe the Watchers that are the angels who came to Earth and took human wives and had giant children called the Nephilim. These angels also shared forbidden knowledge with humans, including astronomy, sorcery, weapon-making, metallurgy and astrology which the text describes as dangerous and corrupting.

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Why is the Book of Enoch linked to UFO and alien theories? The Book of Enoch has often been used in UFO research and ancient astronaut theories. Its descriptions of heavenly chariots and beings coming down from the sky and advanced knowledge being given to humans have made some researchers compare the Watchers to aliens.

David Wilcock was one of the well-known supporters of this idea. According to in.mashable, he often talked about the Book of Enoch and suggested that the Watchers were not supernatural beings but interdimensional or extraterrestrial entities. He believed the text was hidden proof of ancient alien contact and connected it to his theories about UFOs and human history.

Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’

What do we know about David Wilcock’s death? Just two days before his death, Wilcock went live on YouTube and spoke about the increasing number of deaths in the UFO and paranormal research community. He said it made him feel uneasy.

"I'm excited to be here, you know, every day that I have on earth is a gift and a blessing, and I'm very grateful for that, because frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing," he said.

"Now, they're saying that they're gonna investigate this. The president himself is saying they're gonna look into this and see if anything is going on. It's a little bit scary," he added.

According to a statement from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was received at 10:44am local time on Monday about an unknown problem near Ridge Road in Nederland in Colorado. Deputies arrived at 11:02am local time and found a man with a weapon. He reportedly used that weapon on himself and was declared dead at the scene.

Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna later confirmed the news on X, writing: "We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted. John 8:32."

The official cause and manner of death has not yet been confirmed.