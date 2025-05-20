Why did Mexican Navy ship hit NY Brooklyn Bridge? Major clues develop as 2 sailors remains arrive in Veracruz

As authorities in New York attempted to solve the riddle of the Cuauhtémoc Training Ship's tragic collision with the Brooklyn Bridge, Mexicans flooded the streets of Veracruz to grieve the deaths of two sailors. Brooklyn Bridge tragedy: Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Cadet America Yamileth Sanchez in Xalapa, Veracruz state, Mexico on May 20, 2025. Sanchez died after a Mexican sailing ship crashed into New York's iconic Brooklyn Bridge, snapping its masts. (Photo by Marco Antonio Perez / AFP)(AFP)

On May 19, Cadet América Yamilet Sánchez and Seaman Adal Jair Marco's remains reached Veracruz harbor in Mexico.

Family members accompanied a convoy that was led by members of the Mexican Navy to the Heroic Military Naval School for the mourning ceremony.

A local port pilot who is familiar with the seas was on board to assist the ship's captain in navigating into open waters, as per Mexican media.

NTSB heads probe onto Mexican Navy vessel crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is heading the inquiry into the disaster.

According to Brian Young of the NTSB, the vessel's engine may be the focus of the probe. The role of a tugboat that helped the Cuauhtémoc pull itself out of its pier is additionally being examined.

In addition to the fatalities, the May 17 crash injured over two dozen persons on board the ship.

On Saturday, the ship left Pier 17 in lower Manhattan. It was intended to head south toward Iceland, away from the bridge, and toward New York Harbor.

According to police, the ship went backward toward the bridge after clearing the port. As the ship's masts crashed into the bridge and collapsed onto the boat, countless visitors and New Yorkers watched in terror. In the videos that went viral on social media, crew members were visible hanging from the vessel's crossbeams.

“We will look at the status of the engine, we will look for any failures, we will look for engine inspections and we'll talk to the crew on what may have possibly happened with the engine,” Young informed during a NTSB briefing on Monday.

The ship carried 277 passengers. According to the local fire department, 27 people were evacuated from the boat for medical attention. The 142-year-old bridge had no significant damage.