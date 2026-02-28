'Why did Trump….: Congress raises Act of War question after Iran strikes; POTUS in trouble
Iran-US strikes update: President Donald Trump is facing backlash domestically after he announced a military action aagainst Iran
This comes after Trump confirmed the attack on Truth Social. In a video, the 79-year-old said that the present regime of Iran would face grave consequences if it does not lay down its weapons.
"To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or, in the alternative, face certain death. So, lay down your arms, you will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death," Trump said.
"Our objective is to defend the people of America by eliminating the immediate threats from the Iranian regime, a group of very hard, vicious, and terrible people. Its menacing activities directly cause danger to the US troops, people, and allies across the world," he added.
Trump faces backlash
Meanwhile, the president's critics on Capitol Hill were quick to condemn him. They said that the attack was an unjustified act of war and had not been approved by Congress.
Rep Thomas Massie tweeted that this is ‘acts of war unauthorized by Congress’. Rep Ro Khanna and Massie had already planned a vote to curb Trump's ability to take unilateral military action against Iran without congressional approval.
Does Trump need Congress's approval before launching an attack?
The US President does not necessarily need prior congressional approval to conduct limited military strikes if they are justified as self-defense against an imminent threat or under existing authorizations. The Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war (Article I, Section 8), but the President, as Commander-in-Chief (Article II, Section 2), can respond to attacks without it.
The War Powers Resolution (1973) requires the President to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing forces and limits actions to 60 days (plus 30 for withdrawal) without congressional authorization.
For a full-scale war or prolonged conflict, Congress must approve via declaration or AUMF.
Lindsey Graham praises Trump
Some lawmakers, including Iran hawk Lindsey Graham, praised Trump's actions. “The end of the largest state sponsor of terrorism is upon us,” Graham wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “Freedom for the long-suffering Iranian people.”
Democrat John Fetterman also joined Graham. “President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region,” he wrote on social media.
