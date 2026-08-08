Why does Lindsay Clancy use a wheelchair? How she was injured before trial on charges of murdering her children

Lindsay Clancy has appeared in court in a wheelchair throughout her Massachusetts murder trial, leading many people to ask what happened to her.

Defendant Lindsay Clancy uses a wheelchair during trial. CJ Gunther/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

Clancy, who is accused of killing her three children in January 2023, was left permanently paralyzed after jumping from a second-story window of her family’s home on the same night.

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Prosecutors say she planned the killings before asking her husband, Patrick Clancy, to leave the house to pick up dinner.

Her lawyers do not deny that she killed the children but argue she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and the effects of multiple medications.

Her injuries have affected how she attends court, but they are not part of the charges being tried.

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The injuries happened on January 24, 2023, at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. After Patrick Clancy returned from picking up food, he found that Lindsay Clancy had jumped from a second-story window. She survived but suffered serious injuries.

Their three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan were found with exercise bands around their necks. Cora and Dawson died that night, while Callan died a few days later.

Since the fall, Clancy has been paralyzed from the waist down and now uses a wheelchair. During the trial, Dr. Kelly McDonough testified that scans showed Clancy had a “thoracic spine injury” but no apparent head injury.

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“The decision was made by the team that her injuries were too severe to stay at South Shore Hospital, and the decision was made to transfer her to a tertiary care center,” McDonough told the court.

Also Read: Who are Lindsay Clancy's ex-in-laws? Meet Patrick Clancy's family as former father-in-law testifies in murder trial

Lindsay Clancy’s postpartum psychosis defense

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder. Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, is arguing that she was legally insane because of postpartum psychosis.

According to CNN, the defense says Clancy had been treated for depression, admitted herself to a psychiatric hospital weeks before the deaths, and was prescribed 15 medications in the months leading up to the incident.

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Reddington argued that jurors should understand why Lindsay and Patrick Clancy “would go to consult with doctors because of depression, because of the life that she was living, which was one of horrific misery because of medications.”

Prosecutors reject that argument and maintain she planned the killings before sending Patrick out of the house.

Lindsay Clancy speaks during trial

On August 4, Clancy spoke publicly for the first time since the trial began. When Massachusetts Superior Court Judge William Sullivan asked whether she agreed to stipulate certain facts, she replied, “Yes, your honor.”

The agreement related to the chain of custody of DNA evidence, meaning prosecutors no longer needed to call some witnesses on those specific facts.

Patrick Clancy has also testified, describing each of his children to the jury. The trial is expected to continue for several more weeks.

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If Clancy is found not guilty by reason of insanity, she would likely be committed to a psychiatric facility. If convicted of first-degree murder, she faces a mandatory life sentence without parole under Massachusetts law.