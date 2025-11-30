Why Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan got arrested in Oregon? Here's what to know

Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his role on Home Improvement, is once again in legal trouble. Over the weekend, the actor and his girlfriend were arrested in Oregon, according to reports from TMZ. Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested for probation violation in Oregon. His girlfriend also faces serious charges.(Credit : Horry County Sheriff's Office)

Also Read: VA benefits: Veterans disability compensation set to rise in 2026, how much will you receive? All on rating system

Zachery and his girlfriend arrested in Oregon

According to online records, Zachary was taken into custody on Saturday in Eugene for allegedly violating the terms of his probation linked to an earlier domestic violence conviction, as reported by TMZ. He was denied bail and is expected to remain behind bars until Wednesday, December 3.

Zachary is currently in the middle of a three-year probation term stemming from his 2023 case, a sentence that remains active until October 2026.

His girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also taken into custody and booked into the same jail on Saturday. She faces multiple charges, including DUII, three counts of reckless endangerment, and attempted first-degree assault, as per the outlet. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Monday.

Also Read: SNAP benefits schedule for December, check out payments dates in each state and new requirements

Zachary's 2020 legal troubles

Zachary's ongoing legal troubles in Oregon stretch back to 2020, when he and Cartwright were involved in an alcohol-fueled altercation. Though he initially faced several charges in that case, he ultimately was convicted of menacing. He was still serving probation from that conviction when the latest incident occurred.

Since then, Zachary has continued to face legal issues, including a DUII arrest in Oklahoma and a separate case in South Carolina, where he was accused of assaulting and strangling Cartwright, as reported by TMZ.

Just last week, the actor told the outlet that he was on a “journey toward personal growth” and working to take accountability for his past violent behaviour