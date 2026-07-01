Why is I-495 closed? Is it linked to Hudson MA Highlands Commons shooting? Police presence reported in Lowell

Interstate 495 in Lowell, Massachusetts, came to a standstill on Tuesday after authorities closed both the northbound and southbound lanes because of a major police operation.

A silver pickup truck parked in the grassy median prompted many police cars to stop, halting traffic on both sides of 1-495 through Lowell, Massachusetts. (Unsplash)

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A silver pickup truck parked in the grassy median caused many police cars to stop, which in turn stopped traffic on both sides of the road, WCVB reported.

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police appeared to be engaged in a standoff with a suspect as they pointed their weapons at the truck. The pickup truck may or may not be occupied.

CBS News has reported that the stopped vehicle was connected to a shooting in Berlin.

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What happened on I-495 in Lowell?

Authorities have released few details about the police operation.

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{{^usCountry}} The Massachusetts State Police said in a statement, “The Massachusetts State Police are asking the public to avoid 495 in Lowell, as there is an ongoing law enforcement investigation that has closed both sides of the highway in that area. We will update as we have more information.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Massachusetts State Police said in a statement, “The Massachusetts State Police are asking the public to avoid 495 in Lowell, as there is an ongoing law enforcement investigation that has closed both sides of the highway in that area. We will update as we have more information.” {{/usCountry}}

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Just after 4:30 p.m., the main highway was temporarily closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

MassDOT confirmed that both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-495 in Lowell were closed because of heavy police activity. Officials diverted northbound traffic at Route 3 and southbound traffic at Route 38 as officers secured the area.

“Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” MassDOT said. Vehicles backed up on the highway were captured by traffic cameras. Some vehicles who were stuck in traffic were spotted making U-turns.

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MassDOT advised utilizing the Mass511 app or calling 511 to stay informed about traffic conditions.

No timeline for reopening was immediately announced.

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Is the closure linked to the Highlands Commons shooting?

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Law enforcement agencies had not confirmed any connection between the Hudson shooting and the police activity on I-495 in Lowell. Officials have treated them as separate incidents pending further investigation.

According to CBS News, Massachusetts State Police stopped a pickup truck that was allegedly involved in a shooting in Berlin. The outlet has reported that one of the occupants may be armed.

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CBS News has also reported that the State Police have asked for a negotiator to be on the site.