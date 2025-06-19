Why is Trump administration shutting down LGBTQ youth suicide hotline? What we know

The Trump administration is set to shut down the national LGBTQ youth suicide lifeline soon, NBC News reported. On Tuesday, June 17, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced that the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will not use its LGBTQ youth services any longer. The youth services, also known as the “Press 3 option,” will no longer be used effective July 17. Why is Trump administration shutting down LGBTQ youth suicide hotline? (Photographer: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

The agency said that it will "no longer silo LGB+ youth services” to “focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option." The "T" representing the trans community in the initialism will be removed. The Press 3 option was first rolled out in 2022 as a pilot program in a government contract with the Trevor Project.

What is the Trevor Project?

The Trevor Project is a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ people. Anyone in distress could call 988, following which they would be given the option to “press 3” to connect with counselors who were trained to help people up to the age of 25.

Initially, the Trevor Project was the only provider of the youth-specialized service. However, now it is one of seven centers that make up the LGBTQ Youth Subnetwork.

The project came about under legislation that President Donald Trump signed during his first term. It acknowledged that there was a disproportionately high suicide rates among LGBTQ youths.

SAMHSA said that young people who are affected can still get assistance, but from the general hotline number. “Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress. Anyone who calls the Lifeline will continue to receive compassion and help,” the agency said.

Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black referred to the new move as “devastating,” adding, “Suicide prevention is about people, not politics.” He noted that the program helped over 1.3 million young LGBTQ people with lifesaving services.

“The administration’s decision to remove a bipartisan, evidence-based service that has effectively supported a high-risk group of young people through their darkest moments is incomprehensible. The fact that this news comes to us halfway through Pride Month is callous — as is the administration’s choice to remove the ‘T’ from the acronym ‘LGBTQ+’ in their announcement. Transgender people can never, and will never, be erased," Black said in a statement.

Black urged Congress to reserve the decision, assuring the public that the Trevor Project will continue to assist those who need help. “I want every LGBTQ+ young person to know that you are worthy, you are loved, and you belong — despite this heartbreaking news. The Trevor Project’s crisis counselors are here for you 24/7, just as we always have been, to help you navigate anything you might be feeling right now,” Black said.

This month, the Department of Health and Human Services’ proposed budget for 2026 removed the hotline;s youth-specialized services program. Talking about the proposed cut, Rachel Cauley, a spokesperson for the White House Office of Management and Budget, said that the proposed budget wouldn’t “grant taxpayer money to a chat service where children are encouraged to embrace radical gender ideology by ‘counselors’ without consent or knowledge of their parents.”