A report by Rob Shuter‘s Naughty But Nice Substack has claimed that Savannah Guthrie has grown “increasingly frustrated” with the pace of the official investigation into her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. She has now hired private investigators to find her mother.

Why Savannah Guthrie is growing ‘increasingly frustrated’ with pace of investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

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The report claimed that Savannah is “incredibly upset” after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stopped personally communicating with the family amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. After more than 100 days since Nancy went missing, her family is no longer in contact with the local sheriff.

Nanos previously claimed that all communication with Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron, has been through other investigators working the case. Nanos told People that he is not “personally” in touch with the family, and they have been communicating with local police detectives and FBI agents.

Read More | Savannah Guthrie delivers emotional Easter message amid search for mom Nancy, ‘Cruel injury of not knowing…’ | Video

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{{^usCountry}} “That was incredibly upsetting for Savannah,” an insider told Naughty But Nice. “She expected urgency and direct communication. Instead, she feels the investigation became distant and procedural.” Savannah Guthrie hires private investigators {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That was incredibly upsetting for Savannah,” an insider told Naughty But Nice. “She expected urgency and direct communication. Instead, she feels the investigation became distant and procedural.” Savannah Guthrie hires private investigators {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The report also claimed that Savannah has hired private investigators to find her missing mother. “Savannah is paying whatever it takes to keep this search active,” a source said on Tuesday, May 26. “She refuses to rely solely on law enforcement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also claimed that Savannah has hired private investigators to find her missing mother. “Savannah is paying whatever it takes to keep this search active,” a source said on Tuesday, May 26. “She refuses to rely solely on law enforcement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Insiders told Naughty But Nice that Savannah “continues to bankroll a large private search effort more than 100 days” after Nancy's disappearance, the report said. They said that Savannah has assembled a team of private detectives, former federal agents, and security specialists working around the clock to follow leads connected to her mother’s case. Friends have claimed that the ‘Today’ show host has grown “increasingly frustrated” with the pace of the official investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Insiders told Naughty But Nice that Savannah “continues to bankroll a large private search effort more than 100 days” after Nancy's disappearance, the report said. They said that Savannah has assembled a team of private detectives, former federal agents, and security specialists working around the clock to follow leads connected to her mother’s case. Friends have claimed that the ‘Today’ show host has grown “increasingly frustrated” with the pace of the official investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

Savannah has refused to consider scaling it back even though the cost of maintaining a private operation has become huge, sources said.

“Money doesn’t matter to her right now,” one insider said. “This is about finding her mother. If more investigators, more security, or more resources help, she’ll keep paying for them.”

“She still believes her mom can be found,” the source added. “That’s why the private investigators are still working every single day.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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