Why US moved B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to Guam and how far is it from Iran?

The United States moved its B-2 bombers to Guam on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing two sources. This comes as tensions between Israel and Iran rose over the past week, with President Donald Trump weighing whether Washington should take part in Tel Aviv's strikes against Tehran. The White House has not confirmed why the bombers were deployed and if it is connected to the conflict in the Middle East. US moved B-2 Stealth Bombers to Guam on Saturday (AFP)

The B-2 is equipped to carry the US's 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, which is designed to destroy targets deep underground. Washington has hinted that this weapon could be used to strike Iran's nuclear capability.

One official told Reuters that no further orders had been given yet to move the bombers beyond Guam. Reports suggested that the move reduces sortie times compared to flights from Missouri, enhancing readiness for potential strikes.

Guam’s distance from Iran minimizes exposure to Iranian retaliation, unlike Middle Eastern bases, per outkick.com. However, some experts, according to NBC News, said that it was precautionary, noting no strike orders and ongoing diplomacy efforts by European leaders.

Distance from Iran to Guam

The approximate distance from Guam to Iran is 7,500 kilometers (4,660 miles). The B-2’s unrefueled range of 9,000–10,000 kilometers allows it to reach Iran from Guam, though mid-air refueling, supported by KC-46 Pegasus tankers.

Israel said on Saturday it had killed a veteran Iranian commander during attacks by both sides in the more than week-long air war, while Tehran said it would not negotiate over its nuclear program while under threat.

Israel says Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, while Iran says its atomic program is only for peaceful purposes.

Trump has said he would take up to two weeks to decide whether the United States should enter the conflict on Israel's side, enough time "to see whether or not people come to their senses," he said.

