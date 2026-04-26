‘Why was Kash Patel excluded from Cole Allen list?’ Internet explodes after manifesto disclosure, phone scrolling video

In the aftermath of the shocking shooting incident that occurred during Saturday night's White House Congressional Dinner, FBI Director Kash Patel was seen nonchalantly browsing his phone while Secret Service agents were guiding attendees on where to proceed.

U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel looks at Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as they walk out of a press briefing by President Donald Trump at the White House, following a shooting incident during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper(REUTERS)

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Patel, whose role as the head of security has recently attracted considerable speculation, was captured on video conversing on the phone before scrolling through it, as shared on social media.

"FBI Director Kash Patel seen on his phone, just hanging around outside the venue like a random WHCD attendee trying to figure out how to get an Uber after the incident," stated MeidasTouch, who posted the video clip.

“Has the guy not being fired yet for being the worst FBI director? His body language and peripheral casting tells me he has actually being sidelined,” a person reacted.

“It's obvious this idiot has no idea what he's doing, no wonder Trump's about to fire him,” another user wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Cole Allen's manifesto reveal his target list: Kash Patel not included {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cole Allen's manifesto reveal his target list: Kash Patel not included {{/usCountry}}

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Approximately ten minutes before Allen launched his attack, he sent what has been characterized as an anti-Trump manifesto to his family members. A report from the New York Post, referencing a US official, disclosed that the document was subsequently given to law enforcement by a family member.

Allen affixed his signature to the document using the name "Cole 'coldForce' 'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen."

Within the manifesto, Allen specified his intended targets as officials from the Trump administration, organized by their level of seniority. Notably, he omitted FBI Director Kash Patel from this list.

“Administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest,” he wrote.

He also clarified his willingness to take additional steps if he deemed it necessary, stating that in his opinion, the majority of attendees were complicit merely by opting to be present.

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"In order to minimise casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls). I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people chose to attend a speech by a paedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit), but I really hope it doesn't come to that," he mentioned.

Internet asks why was ‘Kash Patel’ not included?

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Meanwhile, several people speculated why FBI boss Patel was specifically excluded from the list, with one saying: “So, we have Dasha Burns mentioning that Kash Patel is likely to go, and this Cole guy saying he'll spare Patel. Noticing.🧐”

“Kash Patel stages the worst false flag in US history. Asked to leave the FBI,” another said.

“Why did he Exclude Kash Patel in his Manifesto? Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest,” another asked.

Kash Patel hails Trump

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Later in the evening, Patel took the opportunity to commend Trump, stating that he serves as a source of inspiration for law enforcement officials.

"You, Mr. President, inspire them 24/7, 365," Patel proclaimed upon his return to the White House from the Washington Hilton. He turned towards Trump, who responded with a brief pat on the back.

"You give them the resources that they need, and you know, they know that you have their back, and that is a changing dynamic in this country, and that's why you saw a brave Secret Service agent respond immediately, swiftly, subdue and take down the suspect and safeguard the lives of thousands of individuals at that hotel," Patel added.

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The remarks from the FBI Director praising Trump came just a day after rumors surfaced regarding his potential departure as the next senior official. This week, Dasha Burns, the Politico White House Bureau Chief, suggested that Patel is "likely" to be the next prominent Trump appointee to leave. A source within the Trump administration reportedly informed her, "It is only a matter of time."

This situation follows several allegations of misconduct while in office, claims of excessive alcohol use during work hours, misappropriation of agency resources, and the systematic removal of FBI personnel and staff deemed insufficiently loyal to Donald Trump.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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