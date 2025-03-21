Wildfires rage in Texas, Florida, forcing evacuations and road closures

Wildfires driven by dry weather and strong winds spread across parts of the southern United States on Thursday, leading to evacuations in Texas and road closures in Florida amid peak spring break travel. A helicopter drops a bucket to gather water to battle the Pauline Road wildfire Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Cleveland, Texas.(AP)

In Texas, a wildfire in Sam Houston National Forest, near Houston, forced around 900 households to evacuate and led to school closures. The National Weather Service issued heightened fire risk warnings in the region, including around Houston, the country’s fourth-largest city.

The fire, which ignited on Wednesday, had scorched roughly 3.1 square miles (8 square kilometers) by Thursday morning and was only 10 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

So far, no injuries or property damage have been reported. However, as a precaution, the Cleveland Independent School District, which serves around 12,000 students, suspended classes for the day.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough praised emergency responders for their efforts in preventing losses. “Firefighters and law enforcement did an incredible job yesterday protecting homes, animals, livestock, and people. It’s hard to believe we’ve lost basically nothing,” he said.

Despite containment efforts, officials remain on high alert. Keough warned that increasing wind gusts and falling humidity levels could worsen conditions. “We’re asking evacuees to remain away from their homes for now,” he said.

Florida Keys fire disrupts travel

A large brush fire that ignited on Tuesday in the Florida Keys led to intermittent closures of US 1, the main highway connecting the islands to the mainland. Authorities also shut down one of the two access roads as crews moved firefighting equipment.

The fire comes as Florida experiences peak spring break travel. US 1 remains a vital route for tourists and local workers commuting to hotels and restaurants in Key Largo and beyond.

Arkansas battles dozens of fires

In Arkansas, firefighters responded to more than 50 wildfires on Wednesday, driven by strong winds. The fires forced road closures, including a section of Interstate 530 near Little Rock, due to heavy smoke.

Flames caused structural damage in multiple cities, including North Little Rock, where the roof of St. Joseph’s, a 115-year-old building that once served as an orphanage, collapsed. The building now houses a nonprofit focused on urban farming.

Drought and winds fuel the fires

Dry and cold weather, followed by gusting winds, has created conditions ripe for wildfires across the South.

In Texas, fire risks stretch from the northern Panhandle, where frozen vegetation has dried out, to the coastal regions. South Florida, which has seen little rain in recent weeks, is expected to experience another dry cold front on Thursday night, meteorologist Donal Harrigan of the National Weather Service in Miami said.

With AP inputs