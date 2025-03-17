Dallas fire: Blaze erupts near recycling plant on Singleton Drive | Videos
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 17, 2025 03:27 AM IST
A massive fire has broken out near recycling plant on Singleton Drive in Dallas, Texas. Videos from the scene show a thick plume of smoke rising into the sky.
A massive fire has erupted near a recycling plant on Singleton Drive in Dallas, Texas. Photos and videos from the scene show a thick plume of smoke rising into the sky. Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed to CBS News that crews were dispatched to the area near 4141 Singleton Drive just before 4 p.m. Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information