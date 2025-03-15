Deadly storm tears through US: 16 killed, wildfires worsened in Texas, Oklahoma

At least 16 people were killed and several homes were demolished after deadly storms swept across parts of the United States, leading to massive destruction in states including Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Debris covers the road during a severe storm passed the area north of Seymour, Mo., in Webster County late Friday,(AP)

The storm system, which unleashed winds of up to 80 mph, affected more than 100 million people across the country.

Missouri worst-hit

Missouri was the worst-hit US state where tornadoes struck overnight, claiming at least 10 lives. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several injuries as well.

The deaths included a man who was killed after a tornado ripped apart his home.

“It was unrecognizable as a home. Just a debris field," said Coroner Jim Akers of Butler County, describing the scene that confronted rescuers when they arrived. “The floor was upside down. We were walking on walls."

Rescuers managed to save a woman in the home, Akers said.

Arkansas governor announces funds for impacted communities

In Arkansas, the storm's fury claimed the lives of three people in Independence County.

Another 29 people were injured across eight counties, prompting Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to release $250,000 from the Disaster Recovery fund for impacted communities."

Texas, Oklahoma wildfires worsened by dry winds

Texas, too, was not spared, as three deaths were reported in Amarillo and the wild weather in the region was augmented by over 100 wildfires fueled by intense winds and dry conditions.

In Oklahoma, evacuations were ordered as over 130 fires were reported. The wind gusts were so strong that several tractor-trailers were toppled.

“This is terrible out here,” an Associated Press report quoted as saying Charles Daniel, a truck driver hauling a 48-foot (14.6-meter) trailer along Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma. “There’s a lot of sand and dirt in the air. I’m not pushing it over 55 mph. I’m scared it will blow over if I do.”

Experts say it's not unusual to see such weather extremes in March.

“What’s unique about this one is its large size and intensity,” said Bill Bunting of the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. “And so what that is doing is producing really substantial impacts over a very large area.”

Blizzard warnings in Northern Plains

The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for parts of far western Minnesota and far eastern South Dakota starting early Saturday. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches (7.6 to 15.2 centimetres) were expected, with up to a foot (30 centimetres) possible.

Other states affected by the storm

The storm's reach extended to the Deep South, with parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and Tennessee facing high risks of severe storms and tornadoes.

Areas like Jackson and Hattiesburg in Mississippi, and Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Alabama, were particularly vulnerable to the destructive winds.

(With AP inputs)