Severe storm set to unleash tornadoes and flooding across 20 US states this weekend

A powerful storm system is set to impact much of the United States this weekend, bringing a dangerous combination of blizzard conditions to the northern Plains and severe weather across the country. From the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and Atlantic coast, residents are bracing for a major outbreak of severe weather, including the potential for multiple strong tornadoes. AccuWeather has issued an "extreme risk" for Saturday, the highest level on its severe weather scale. A powerful storm system will impact much of the U.S. this weekend, bringing blizzard conditions and severe weather, including strong tornadoes.(Representational image- Unsplash )

‘Extreme risk’ weather conditions expected to hit the US

The severe thunderstorm threat will affect more than 500,000 square miles and impact over 20 states as the storm moves eastward from Saturday to Sunday. With the potential for power outages, major travel disruptions, and flash flooding, both property owners and road crews are urged to prepare for downed trees and significant flooding. The threat of multiple strong tornadoes will continue well into the night, further intensifying the danger.

The meteorologists at AccuWeather warn that the tornado threat will peak during the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday, with conditions favourable for multiple tornadoes, some potentially long-lived and strong. The risk will be highest across areas from southern Tennessee to southeastern Louisiana, including the panhandles of Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. While severe thunderstorms will persist throughout the day, brief lulls may occur, but the danger will ramp up as the storms move eastward.

Along with tornadoes, the threat of flash flooding will intensify in regions like the Tennessee, Cumberland, and Ohio River valleys, adding another layer of risk. The danger will continue well into the night, with heavy rain and low visibility making it difficult to spot tornadoes, further heightening the danger, as reported by AccuWeather.

Weather conditions on Sunday

Although the most intense severe weather and tornado risk may have passed by Sunday, the threat will persist along the East Coast, from northern Florida to New York state. Strong wind gusts and heavy rain will be the primary hazards, creating dangerous driving conditions and potentially causing disruptions at major airports, including Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City.

While northern New York and New England may avoid widespread severe storms, they can expect heavy rain and gusty winds, which could lead to travel delays, flash flooding, and power outages. The storm’s impact will finally subside as a strong cold front moves off the Atlantic coast by late Sunday night into early Monday.