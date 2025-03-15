What is Ketamine therapy? The drug Elon Musk used to take under a ‘real doctor's’ prescription

Elon Musk recently spoke about his own use of ketamine during an interview with journalist Don Lemon. The Tesla boss has stated that he is “almost always” sober during his late-night or early-morning posting sessions on X. Elon Musk and his son X Æ A-12 board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., March 14, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

Ketamine has gained attention in recent years as a potential treatment for depression, and mainly after FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry's death in 2023 due to the acute dose of the drug.

“There are times when I have sort of a … negative chemical state in my brain, like depression I guess, or depression that’s not linked to any negative news, and ketamine is helpful for getting one out of the negative frame of mind,” Musk told Lemon. He added that he has a prescription from “an actual, real doctor” and takes “a small amount once every other week or something like that.”

Musk opens up on depression, ketamine use, and Wall Street expectations

Ketamine was first approved by the FDA as an anaesthetic in the 1970s and has been used for a long time in emergency and surgical settings. In 2019, esketamine (Spravato), derived from ketamine, was approved by the FDA as a nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression.

While ketamine therapy has shown promising results, its use remains controversial. Some experts express concerns over its potential for abuse, given its history as a recreational drug known as ‘Special K.’ However, when administered under medical supervision, ketamine therapy has been reported to provide relief for patients who have not responded to traditional antidepressants.

“If you use too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done. I have a lot of work, I’m typically putting in 16-hour days … so I don’t really have a situation where I can be not mentally acute for an extended period of time,” Musk explained.

Notably, some studies suggest that ketamine can help restore neural connections in the brain that are weakened by chronic stress and depression.

Musk, however, claimed his depression to genetics and expressed, “From a standpoint of Wall Street, what matters is execution.”

“Are you building value for investors? Tesla is worth about as much as the rest of the car industry combined … so from an investor standpoint, if there is something I’m taking, I should keep taking it.”