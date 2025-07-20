Will 7.4 Russia earthquake activate Tsunami in Hawaii? Key updates about threat

A strong 7.4-magnitude underwater earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia caused short-lived tsunami warnings throughout the Pacific, including one for Hawaii. A strong 7.4-magnitude Russia earthquake near Kamchatka triggered short-lived tsunami warnings in the Pacific, including Hawaii.(Shutterstock)

Within forty minutes, the watch for Hawaii was canceled after experts concluded there was no possibility of a devastating tsunami.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) in Hawaii issued a tsunami alert after the earthquake, which struck east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, first caused tsunami warnings along sections of the Pacific coast of Russia.

According to forecasts, any waves produced by the earthquake would be quite tiny, with heights of less than 30 cm for Hawaii and up to 60 cm along the northern coastlines of Russia. Since there was no indication of a serious tsunami threat, the Russian and Hawaiian advisories were canceled after rigorous surveillance and data analysis.

What was the situation off Kamchatka?

The primary earthquake struck about 140 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

When no notable waves were detected, the warning was lifted.

Following this, there were several powerful aftershocks and foreshocks, including some with magnitudes higher than 6.0.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations issued an instant tsunami warning , advising citizens to avoid the coast. The possible waves were anticipated to be between 15 and 40 cm along the Kamchatka coast and as much as 60 cm in the northern Aleutian region.

The warning was lifted after no notable waves were detected.

Will there be minor waves in Hawaii?

Minor variations in sea level or anomalous currents can happen even when catastrophic waves are not anticipated. This earthquake was predicted to produce waves of less than 30 cm, which are too tiny to do significant damage but sufficient to produce dangerous currents close to beaches or harbors.

What we know about Kamchatka risk zone

The Kamchatka Peninsula is situated near a significant subduction zone that frequently experiences strong earthquakes. Notably, in 1952, a magnitude 9 earthquake caused devastating tsunami waves that affected