Will Musk's assistance help Trump's struggling poll numbers? New ads at least aim so…

Elon Musk is making headlines once again, this time by actively promoting Donald Trump’s return to X (formerly Twitter) with an exclusive interview scheduled for Monday slated for 8 p.m. ET. Elon Musk's decision to lift Donald Trump's Twitter ban sparked severe backlash.(Reuters)

“ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Musk, the platform’s owner, isn’t just hosting Trump; he’s also amplifying the former president’s campaign ads. Which is very very crucial as the ex-prez's poll numbers keep tanking. Even VP Kamala Harris leads Trump by 9 points among young voters in a recent SocialSphere poll.

Trump started posting on X for the first time this year

As X continues to face an exodus of advertisers, Musk has chosen to elevate Trump’s presence on the platform by pushing campaign ads from the @realDonaldTrump account. These ads, along with the hashtag “TrumpIsOnX,” are being prominently promoted ahead of the interview.

One ad in particular captures attention with its dramatic montage of Trump’s legal battles, including the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago and his felony charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The ad features Trump’s voiceover declaring, “The only crime I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” and it ends with his bold promise, “I will totally obliterate the deep state,” as images of him alongside military personnel flash across the screen.

Other promotional videos include a deepfake of Ronald Reagan and a stylized, black-and-white film of Trump walking toward the camera, set to an intense action movie soundtrack.

Even Trump, just hours before penning down this article, posted a promotional poster for the interview with the caption, “Enjoy!.”

Trump’s return to X, after nearly a year of inactivity, has raised concerns, particularly given the conspiracy-laden tone of his recent videos. Like, European Union's digital watchdog strongly warned Tesla boss against any “amplification of harmful content” and hate speech.

The former POTUS' scheduled conversation with Musk on Monday night, hosted on X’s “Spaces,” is likely to draw significant attention. This follows Musk’s previous attempt to host Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Twitter Spaces last year, which was marred by technical glitches and widely criticized.