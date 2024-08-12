Donald Trump's first X post of 2024 comes just hours before sitting down with Elon Musk: ‘Enjoy!’

On Monday, former US President Donald Trump returned to X (formerly Twitter), leaving his Truth Social behind for the first time in nearly a year, sharing a live on X announcement photo just ahead of a scheduled interview with the platform's owner, Elon Musk. Former US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk

The photo shows a collage of Trump and Musk with the header, “Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk live on X with a footer, “Monday 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT,” with the former POTUS' winky caption, “Enjoy!”

Trump posts a weeks old campaign ad

Trump also posed another earlier that day, which featured a 2 1/2-minute advertisement titled “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”, was notably captionless but quickly gained traction. Within an hour, the post had amassed over 4.8 million views, along with more than 50,000 reposts and 21,000 comments.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk reveals how he is preparing for his upcoming interview with Donald Trump, shares exact time

This marked only the second time Trump has posted on X since his account was reinstated after being suspended following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. His first post after the reinstatement occurred on August 24, 2023, when he shared an image of his mug shot following his surrender in Fulton County, Georgia.

Trump also swiftly posted another 34s MAGA video, speeching, “This is the final battle. With you at my side we will demolish the deep state, we will expel the war mongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists.”

“We will rout the fake new media,” he shouted, with a black and white video showing the former prez looking straight into the master cam and walking slowly towards it. The 34s video ends with showing “Join Presiden Trump's fight for America. Text Trump to 88022.”

The advertisements shared by Trump on X is one that has been circulating on his other social media platforms in recent weeks.

ALSO READ| Netizens say Trump & Elon Musk's upcoming interview 'will break the internet': Here's when and where to watch

The advertisement comes just hours before Trump is set to appear in a live interview with Elon Musk on X. The interview, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EDT on Monday, is expected to be unscripted and unrestricted in terms of topics.

Musk has described the upcoming conversation as potentially “highly entertaining,” invited users to submit questions and comments in the stream’s chat. “Am going to do some system scaling tests tonight & tomorrow in advance of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump,” he announced.