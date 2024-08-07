Netizens say Trump & Elon Musk's upcoming interview 'will break the internet': Here's when and where to watch

Donald Trump on Tuesday announced an upcoming “major interview” with tech mogul Elon Musk. This development comes after US Vice President Kamala Harris declared Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 White House race. Donald Trump shared a sweet and sour relationship with Elon Musk before Tesla CEO publicly endorsed the former President following an assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally event.(AP)

Taking to Truth Social, the 77-year-old presumptive Republican presidential nominee wrote, “On Monday night, I’ll be doing a major interview with Elon Musk—details to follow!”

While Trump's supporters are hoping that the interview will be broadcast on X, the former President is yet to provide further details regarding the interview. Moreover, Musk's response is also awaited.

Trump, who was not fond of electric vehicles, took a U-turn, declaring: “I'm for electric cars, I have to be because Elon endorsed me very strongly. So I have no choice.”

The former President also received a $60,000 Tesla Cybertruck as a present from internet influencer Adin Ross during an interview at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Is Musk donating $45million a month to Trump campaign?

After endorsing Trump, Musk also questioned Google and Meta's “shadow ban” on the GOP leader, but he refuted reports of giving the Trump campaign a $45 million monthly donation. He noted he intends to donate to the Trump campaign, but clarified that it will be substantially less.

Notably, Trump's Twitter account was suspended during the last days of his presidency in January 2021. However, Musk restored his account after buying the social media platform for $44 billion.

Social media users express excitement

Meanwhile, netizens expressed their enthusiasm for what they said is the most-awaited interview, which “will break the internet”.

“Get ready for the interview that will break the internet!” one user wrote.

“Can’t said! Trump and Musk are doing more than anyone else to help save America,” another reacted.

“I am hoping that this will be broadcast on 𝕏,” a third user commented, while the forth one said, “Kamala Harris will never do the same.”

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump

Trump and Kamala Harris have not yet engaged in a debate ahead of the US Presidential election. Last week, Trump declared that he had consented to a September 4 debate on Fox News with Democratic rival Harris.

“I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th,” he wrote on Truth Social.

However, Harris' campaign turned down his invitation after he declined to participate in a previously scheduled debate on ABC.