Will Tomorrowland Belgium be cancelled? What we know as fire damages main stage

A major fire broke out on the main stage at the Tomorrowland festival site in Boom, Belgium, on Wednesday, raising concerns about the fate of the event, which is scheduled to begin on July 18. Despite the incident, festival organizers have not indicated any plans to cancel. A spokesperson told local media, “Our priority now is the safety of our visitors and those in the surrounding area.” Smoke caused by a fire billows above the site of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Boom, northern Belgium on July 16, 2025. (Photo by Tom Goyvaerts / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT(AFP)

Fake Email Surfaces Claiming Tomorrowland Cancellation

Amid the unfolding situation, an email allegedly from Tomorrowland organizers has been circulating on social media, falsely claiming that the 2025 event has been cancelled.

The message begins, “With deep regret and heavy hearts, we must inform you that Tomorrowland 2025 has been officially cancelled.”

It continued, "In the early hours of this morning, a severe fire broke out at the festival grounds, resulting in the complete destruction of the iconic Mainstage. Despite the swift intervention of emergency services and our on-site safety teams, the damage sustained is extensive and has compromised the structural and operational integrity of the entire festival infrastructure.”

The email also states, “The safety of our visitors, crew, artists, and partners is - and always will be our highest priority. After extensive consultations with local authorities, fire safety experts, ad structural engineers, it has been concluded that it is not possible to proceed with the event under the current circumstances.”

However, the email appears to be fake. Notably, the fire actually broke out on Wednesday evening and not in the early morning as claimed in the message.

Photos and Videos Surface

Photos and videos from the scene show large flames and thick smoke engulfing the iconic stage.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and it is currently unclear whether anyone was injured in the blaze.