Tomorrowland 2025 mainstage on fire in Belgium? Photos and videos surface

The mainstage of the Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium has reportedly caught fire, according to multiple videos and photos circulating on social media. Footage shows large flames and thick smoke engulfing the iconic stage. While visuals of the incident are widely being shared, official confirmation from festival organizers or local authorities is still pending. The mainstage of Tomorrowland music festival is reportedly on fire.(UnSplash)

Tomorrowland is one of the world's largest and most iconic electronic music festivals. It is set to take place in Boom, Antwerp, Belgium, over two weekends: July 18–20 and July 25–27. According to the official website, around 400,000 attendees from more than 200 countries are expected to attend.

Tomorrowland 2025 Full Performers List

