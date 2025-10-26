Will Trump really name new $300mn White House ballroom after himself? POTUS reveals the truth

US President Donald Trump has refuted rumors that he will name the new $300 million ballroom under construction after himself. Speaking to reporters before starting his visit to Asia, he called those rumors “fake news”. President Trump refuted claims he would name a new $300 million ballroom after himself, referring to them as fake news. (AFP)

“ I don't have any plan to call it after myself. That was fake news. Probably going to call it the presidential ballroom or something like that. We haven't really thought about a name yet,” Trump stated.

On the other hand, some members of his administration have already called the venue “The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom” despite Trump's denials.

Trump's White House ballroom draws backlash

The project, which started with the White House's entire East Wing being demolished, is controversial. The plan has been criticized by a number of conservationists and supporters of historic preservation as one that would compromise the White House complex's historic integrity and character.

Trump's most ardent opponents, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and California Governor Gavin Newsom, condemned the demolition on social media.

“Ripping apart the White House just like he's ripping apart the Constitution,” Newsom wrote on X.

Also Read: Trump's energetic dance with Malaysian performers in Kuala Lumpur goes viral, ‘It’s impossible NOT to love this’

Trump on new ballroom project cost

The President noted that the project's original $250 million budget has increased to about $300 million this week.

On Thursday, Trump said that he and other contributors had raised roughly $350 million for the project. In response to a reporter's question about his donation plans, he stated that he “won't be able to tell you until we finish.”

“I'll donate whatever's needed, I'll tell you that,” the POTUS added.

Trump went on to claim that the White House has been neglected in recent years. He claimed that former President Joe Biden did nothing to maintain it.

According to Trump, the ballroom “will be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world” once the renovation gets completed.

White House claims renovations to benefit future generations

Davis Ingle, a White House official, previously told The Independent that the improvements will help generations to come.

“President Trump is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again, including his historic beautification of the White House, at no taxpayer expense,” Ingle said in a statement. “These long-needed upgrades will benefit generations of future presidents and American visitors to the People’s House – something we should all celebrate.”