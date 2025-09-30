Williamsburg fire: Blaze at construction site on Bushwick Ave spark smoke across NYC- Videos

A construction site in Williamsburg, in New York City, caught fire on Monday evening, sparking smoke across key areas of NYC, including Brooklyn and Manhattan. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The Fire Department of New York confirmed that they are responding to a two-alarm fire on Bushwick Ave & Boerum Street. Black smoke and the smell of burning was seen and felt in nearby areas, including Brooklyn.

Videos of the fire were shared on social media, which showed black smoke rising from the location as firefighters responded to the incident. Here's a video:

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

Williamsburg is a neighborhood in the borough of Brooklyn, New York City. It is located along the East River, directly across from Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

This story is being updated.