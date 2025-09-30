Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
Williamsburg fire: Blaze at construction site on Bushwick Ave spark smoke across NYC- Videos

Shamik Banerjee
Sept 30, 2025 05:41 am IST

A two-alarm fire broke out at a Williamsburg construction site, sending black smoke across Brooklyn and Manhattan. FDNY crews responded Monday evening.

A construction site in Williamsburg, in New York City, caught fire on Monday evening, sparking smoke across key areas of NYC, including Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The Fire Department of New York confirmed that they are responding to a two-alarm fire on Bushwick Ave & Boerum Street. Black smoke and the smell of burning was seen and felt in nearby areas, including Brooklyn.

Videos of the fire were shared on social media, which showed black smoke rising from the location as firefighters responded to the incident. Here's a video:

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

Williamsburg is a neighborhood in the borough of Brooklyn, New York City. It is located along the East River, directly across from Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
