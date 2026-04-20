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Winston-Salem mass shooting: 2 dead, several injured as ‘planned fight’ near North Carolina school escalates

A mass shooting at Leinbach Park in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, resulted in at least two fatalities and multiple injuries/

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 10:40 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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At least two persons have lost their lives and several others have sustained injuries following a "planned fight" at a park that escalated into a mass shooting in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as reported by law enforcement officials.

In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a mass shooting stemming from a planned fight left two dead and several injured. (Image for representation/AFP)

Authorities have identified multiple victims and suspects in connection with the shooting that occurred on Monday at Leinbach Park, located near Jefferson Middle School, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers responded to the park shortly before 10 a.m. after receiving reports of a fight, which subsequently escalated into a situation where multiple people were firing at one another.

Local schools are not under lockdown, and classes are proceeding as usual, according to police.

Also Read: Kash Patel sues Atlantic for $250 million: 5 things to know about 19-page suit

Winston-Salem mass shooting: What we know about victims

Meanwhile, the police department has announced that multiple roads are currently closed as law enforcement addresses the shooting incident, specifically Norman Road at Robinhood Road and Sally Kirk Road at Norman Road.

Authorities have stated that this is an isolated event and is still under investigation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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