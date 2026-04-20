Winston-Salem mass shooting: 2 dead, several injured as ‘planned fight’ near North Carolina school escalates

At least two persons have lost their lives and several others have sustained injuries following a "planned fight" at a park that escalated into a mass shooting in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as reported by law enforcement officials.

In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a mass shooting stemming from a planned fight left two dead and several injured. (Image for representation/AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities have identified multiple victims and suspects in connection with the shooting that occurred on Monday at Leinbach Park, located near Jefferson Middle School, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers responded to the park shortly before 10 a.m. after receiving reports of a fight, which subsequently escalated into a situation where multiple people were firing at one another.

Local schools are not under lockdown, and classes are proceeding as usual, according to police.

Also Read: Kash Patel sues Atlantic for $250 million: 5 things to know about 19-page suit

Winston-Salem mass shooting: What we know about victims

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have confirmed that there were several victims of the shooting, although they did not disclose a specific number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have confirmed that there were several victims of the shooting, although they did not disclose a specific number. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Due to the number of people involved, efforts are ongoing to account for everyone. At this time, some of those involved in the incident are juveniles,” police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Due to the number of people involved, efforts are ongoing to account for everyone. At this time, some of those involved in the incident are juveniles,” police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Several individuals—both victims and suspects—have been identified and located. Due to the number of people involved, efforts are ongoing to account for everyone," the Winston-Salem Police Department said via an X post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Several individuals—both victims and suspects—have been identified and located. Due to the number of people involved, efforts are ongoing to account for everyone," the Winston-Salem Police Department said via an X post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A minimum of three persons were transported to the hospital, local news outlet WFMY reported. Officials have not released any information regarding their conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A minimum of three persons were transported to the hospital, local news outlet WFMY reported. Officials have not released any information regarding their conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Law enforcement stated that the shooting was a singular event and is currently under investigation. Winston-Salem mass shooting: Multiple roads closed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Law enforcement stated that the shooting was a singular event and is currently under investigation. Winston-Salem mass shooting: Multiple roads closed {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, the police department has announced that multiple roads are currently closed as law enforcement addresses the shooting incident, specifically Norman Road at Robinhood Road and Sally Kirk Road at Norman Road.

Authorities have stated that this is an isolated event and is still under investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON