Winter storm to bring 14 inches of snow across 26 US states: Weather update

A severe winter storm will soon blanket 26 U.S. states, bringing hazardous weather conditions including heavy snow, freezing rain, and icy roads. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm warnings for several regions, with some areas expected to see up to 14 inches of snow.

As the storm moves east, travel disruptions, power outages, and health risks for vulnerable populations are becoming major concerns. Residents in affected states are advised to stay vigilant and take precautions as the storm's impact intensifies over the weekend.

States under winter storm warnings

As of Friday morning, winter storm warnings were issued for regions including Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri, and Montana. Winter weather advisories were also issued for Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan, Washington, New Mexico, Colorado, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. (According to Newsweek)

Winter storms: Forecasts and impact

Montana: Areas like Bears Paw, Highwood, Little Belt, and Snowy Mountains could see 7 to 14 inches of snow. The NWS warns of "slick and hazardous" conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses, urging caution for any necessary travel.

"Winter storm warnings now posted for all of Middle Tennessee. 3-5" of snow (with higher amounts) likely and possibly some freezing rain," Meteorologist Stephen McCloud shared in an X post on January 9.

Southern U.S.: Texas, Louisiana, and surrounding states will experience snow, sleet, and freezing rain, with up to 6 inches expected in places like Dallas and Little Rock.

Meteorologists weigh in

Meteorologist Chris Smith noted, "Heavy snow is coming down tonight from Oklahoma into Arkansas." AccuWeather's Heather Zehr predicted snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in Dallas, TX, and up to 4 inches in Nashville, TN.

Winter weather advisories are also issued for West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama due to snowfall, icy conditions, sleet, and freezing rain.