Wisconsin-Whitewater University ramps up patrol after swastika graffiti found on dorm

A group of people wailing racist remarks projected a swastika on the front of a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dorm on Sunday night, according to school officials. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (Facebook)

This incident that took place on the night before the spring semester commenced comes amid a staggering surge of antisemitic incidents across the United States since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The group was “chanting racist words, lighting what appeared to be road flares and displaying antisemitic symbols,” Chancellor Corey A. King wrote in a letter to students and staff members.

“In an abundance of caution, we have increased police patrol on campus,” King said, adding that students can avail counseling services.

Calling the incident “disturbing”, he stated: "The actions of the group last night are abhorrent and go against our core values. At UW-Whitewater, we strive to create a safe community where everyone feels a sense of belonging."

King informed that the campus police received calls regarding the inappropriate display at roughly 5:40 pm. When police arrived at the spot, the group left the area.

The President of Universities of Wisconsin, Jay Rothman, described the event at UW-Whitewater as “appalling”, echoing the sentiments of King.

In a video posted on Facebook, four individuals wearing red and black outfits can be heard shouting, “We are everywhere. There will be blood, blood, blood,” and a comment about “white men.”

Those involved are not related to the campus, say officials

University authorities believe that those involved in the incident aren't related to the campus.

"The actions of the individuals are consistent with a group that has been visiting other campuses, and has no affiliation with UW-Whitewater whatsoever," King wrote.

Hours before the incident, Toni Pharm, a mother who dropped her daughter off at the dorm, told CBS 58 that she reached out to campus police after receiving a "alarming message" from her daughter.

“It’s very disturbing. I think it is a deplorable act of terrorism, in my opinion,” Pharm said. “This was too close for comfort for me.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic occurrences in the US "skyrocketed" following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, reaching 3,291 incidents by January 7. The ADL said this figure indicated an almost 360% rise in antisemitic incidents that were reported in comparison to the same period last year.