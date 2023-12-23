Germany ex-leader Helmut Schmidt's grave desecrated with red swastikas

The graves of former West Germany chancellor Helmut Schmidt and his wife Loki have been desecrated with swastikas at a cemetery in Hamburg, police told AFP. No information was available on the perpetrators or their motives, police said.

"Swastikas painted in red were discovered Friday night on their tomb at the Hamburg cemetery and were immediately erased," the police said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

No information was available on the perpetrators or their motives, it said.

Helmut Schmidt, a Social Democrat, led what was then West Germany from 1974 to 1982. He died in November 2015. Today was the date of his birth in 1918.