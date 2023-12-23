close_game
News / World News / Germany ex-leader Helmut Schmidt's grave desecrated with red swastikas

Germany ex-leader Helmut Schmidt's grave desecrated with red swastikas

ByHT News Desk
Dec 23, 2023 07:36 PM IST

"Swastikas painted in red were discovered Friday night on their tomb at the Hamburg cemetery and were immediately erased," the police said.

The graves of former West Germany chancellor Helmut Schmidt and his wife Loki have been desecrated with swastikas at a cemetery in Hamburg, police told AFP.

No information was available on the perpetrators or their motives, police said.
No information was available on the perpetrators or their motives, it said.

Helmut Schmidt, a Social Democrat, led what was then West Germany from 1974 to 1982. He died in November 2015. Today was the date of his birth in 1918.

