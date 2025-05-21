Woman in viral Nazi salute video identified as Yasmeen Zohra Roubou, arrested by Beverly Hills PD

A woman from Irvine, CA is now the talk of the Internet for going on a complete rant while doing a Nazi salute and shouting, "Heil f**king Hitler". Yasmeen Zohra Roubou was caught on camera going on a wild rant. (X)

Yasmeen Zohra Roubou, the woman captured in the video, was later detained by the Beverly Hills PD after she kept on allegedly harassing a woman. Yasmeen even said she hoped the woman she was allegedly harassing would get cancer, according to the X tweet that is now viral.

The person behind the camera is heard repeatedly saying, "I will be praying for you", while Roubou kept up with her rant with the Nazi salute and the words "Heil f**king Hitler" on repeat. She could also be heard saying, “I don't like Zionists.”

The viral video sparked strong reactions from social media users.

An X user reacted to the woman's arrest, citing freedom of speech in the country, saying, “I mean what she was saying was bogus, however, she shouldn’t be arrested for it . I’ve heard worse from all kinds of people . Freedom of speech must be protected. Smh."

Another user voiced a similar opinion. The comment read,“Her words are despicable but are protected under the 1st Amendment. She shouldn't be arrested for speech.”

Meanwhile, other netizens reacted sharply to her words, saying, “Why is someone like this in my country? Didn't we have the right to say no to this?”

There were even calls by social media users to deport the woman from the United States. A user even took to saying, “I think this one in the video also needs deporting back to her home country.”

Hindustan Times has opted not to embed the video due to explicit language.