Women's NCAA Tournament 2024 schedule: Date, time and where to watch March Madness games

With the Selection Sunday's completion on March 17, the 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament is officially set to begin this week. Here's when and where you can watch the March Madness games this year: South Dakota State guard Paige Meyer (21) falls while driving between North Dakota State players during an NCAA college basketball game for the Summit League women's tournament championship Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Samantha Laurey/The Argus Leader via AP)(AP)

Women's NCAA Tournament 2024 full TV schedule

(Note- All times are EDT)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

First Four: Wednesday, March 20

(16) Presbyterian vs. (16) Sacred Heart | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

(12) Columbia vs. (12) Vanderbilt | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

First Four: Thursday, March 21

(11) Arizona vs. (11) Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

(16) UT Martin vs. (16) Holy Cross, 9 p.m. | ESPN2

First Round: Friday, March 22

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2

(2) Ohio State vs. (15) Maine | Noon | ESPN

(6) Louisville vs. (11) Middle Tennessee | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(1) South Carolina vs. Sacred Heart/Presbyterian | 2 p.m. | ESPN

(7) Duke vs. (10) Richmond | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNews

(1) Texas vs. (16) Drexel | 3 p.m. | ESPNU

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(3) LSU vs. (14) Rice | 4 p.m. | ESPN

(4) Kansas State vs. (13) Portland | 4:30 p.m. | ESPNews

(8) Alabama vs. (9) Florida State | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(5) Baylor vs. (12) Vanderbilt/Columbia | 6 p.m. | ESPNU

(5) Colorado vs. (12) Drake | 7 p.m. | ESPNews

(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(3) Oregon State vs. (14) Eastern Washington | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

(2) Stanford vs. (15) Norfolk State | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

(6) Nebraska vs. (11) Texas A&M | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNU

First Round: Saturday, March 23

(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Green Bay | Noon | ESPN

(3) UConn vs. (14) Jackson State | 1 p.m. | ABC

(4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPNews

(2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

(3) NC State vs. (14) Chattanooga | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

(1) Iowa vs. (16) Holy Cross/UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ABC

(6) Syracuse vs. (11) Auburn/Arizona | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU | 4 p.m. | ESPNews

(1) Southern California vs. (16) A&M-Corpus Christi | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN

(7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette | 4:45 p.m. | ESPNU

(8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV | 7 p.m. | ESPNews

(4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota State | 10 p.m. | ESPNU

Second Round: Sunday, March 24

All games under this category will air from noon to 10 p.m. across ABC and ESPN.

*Schedule TBD

Second Round: Monday, March 25

These games will air from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

* Schedule TBD

Sweet 16: Friday, March 29

Albany 1 Regional: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Albany 1 Regional: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Portland 4 Regional: TBD vs. TBD | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Portland 4 Regional: TBD vs. TBD | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Sweet 16: Saturday, March 30

Albany 2 Regional: TBD vs. TBD | 1 p.m. | ABC

Albany 2 Regional: TBD vs. TBD | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Portland 3 Regional: TBD vs. TBD | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Portland 3 Regional: TBD vs. TBD | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 31

Albany 1 Regional: TBD vs. TBD | 1 p.m. | ABC

Portland 4 Regional: TBD vs. TBD | 3 p.m. | ABC

Elite Eight: Monday, April 1

Albany 2 Regional: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Portland 3 Regional: TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Final Four: Friday, April 5

Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

National Championship: Sunday, April 7

TBD vs. TBD | 3 p.m. | ABC