‘World War III coming?': US seizure of Russian tanker sparks fears amid Venezuela row
US seizing a Russian-linked tanker, arresting Maduro and hinting at Greenland action has fueled global fears that these escalations could spark World War 3.
The United States seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker departing Venezuela on Wednesday. It marks the recent round of escalation amid the US's ongoing row with Venezuela and Greenland. As US officials confirmed the Reuters earlier today that the tanker was seized in the North Atlantic, fears of further escalation erupted.
The Trump administration recently captured Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, in an unprecedented army operation. Washington has also been rousing fears of a possible military action in Greenland, with top Trump administration officials in talks to acquire it, as per the White House.
Greenland, a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, is a NATO territory. The US's push for a possible military strike has raised concerns among NATO allies in Europe. On Tuesday, a joint statement was released by several European countries warning against a possible US action in Greenland.
The developments in Latin America and Europe sparked fears of a possible World War 3 erupting. Thousands of posts were made on social media speculating if this marks the beginning of a possible World War 3.
"US Special Forces have boarded Russian flagged vessel Marinera (Bella 1) in North Atlantic. This is World war 3 and has been for years,: one user wrote.
"ARE WE ENTERING WORLD WAR 3?Big investors are quietly preparing for a complete regime change. They know that World Wars don't start with a single missile…," wrote one.
What To Know About Russian Oil Tanker Seizure
The United States carried out a high-seas operation this week to take control of a Russian-flagged oil tanker tied to Venezuela after tracking it across the Atlantic for more than two weeks. U.S. military and Coast Guard units intercepted the vessel under a federal warrant aimed at enforcing sanctions.
Also read: What the US seizure of Russian tanker Marinera means for global oil trade
Once it was secured, the Coast Guard took full control of the ship following initial support from special forces.
"In two predawn operations today, the Coast Guard conducted back-to-back meticulously coordinated boarding of two “ghost fleet” tanker ships— one in the North Atlantic Sea and one in international waters near the Caribbean," Kriti Noem said. "Both vessels —the Motor Tanker Bella I and the Motor Taker Sophia—were either last docked in Venezuela or en route to it."