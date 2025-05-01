World's highest-paid athlete hasn't played in 22 years, still outearned Ronaldo and Messi

Michael Jordan retired more than 20 years ago but has earned more than current stars like Cristiano Ronaldo ($260 million), Lionel Messi ($135 million), and Stephen Curry ($154 million) in 2024. Jordan earned an estimated $300 million last year, according to Sportico's list of 50 Highest-Paid Athletes of All-Time. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were listed on Sportico's top-earning athletes list in 2024(AP)

With his overall career earnings at $3 billion since 1984, Jordan is at the top of the rankings of the highest-paid athletes of all time – with Tiger Woods in the second position with $2.79 billion, Ronaldo in the third with $2.23 billion, and LeBron James in the fourth, with $1.88 billion.

How did Michael Jordan do it?

Nike signed a deal with Jordan after the Chicago Bulls chose him third overall at the National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft in 1984. The agreement made by David Falk was initially for five years and was $500,000 per year, including a cut of the sales of sneakers that hit the market the next year. Last year, Nike reported Jordan sales of $7 billion, which was 6% more than the 2023 sales, Sportico reported. The brand’s revenue doubled since 2020 as it delved into women’s gear as well as non-basketball items and more international sales.

Other than Nike, Jordan also maintains his endorsement relationships with brands like Gatorade, Five Star, Upper Deck, and 2K. He is also the team owner of the 23XI Racing NASCAR team, with more investments in Axiomatic, Cincoro tequila, DraftKings, and Sportsradar. In 2024, he invested in Courtside Ventures, a venture capital fund that’s focused on sports, lifestyle, and gaming.

Who else is on the top-paid list?

Jordan, Woods, Ronaldo, and NFL’s Tom Brady are the top earners in their respective sports, according to Sportico, but others include Roger Federer (at $1.9 billion), Floyd Mayweather (at $1.52 billion), Michael Schumacher (at $1.39 billion), and Alex Rodriguez (at $795 million). American athletes represent 32 of the top 50 names in the list, with Serena Williams on the list as the only woman athlete.