Worst US airports revealed amid complaints about hygiene, food and ‘poor’ amenities

While US citizens have recently expressed issues with airport facilities, such as daily restrooms and a lack of adequate seating, the aviation review website Skytrax has released the list of worst airports in the United States. Skytrax has given '3 star' to 19 of America's largest and most utilised airports,

The William P. Hobby Airport in the Texas city of Houston and the newly revamped $4 billion Terminal B at New York's LaGuardia International Airport are the only US airport properties to receive five stars in UK-based Skytrax's global airport ratings, NY POST reported.

Hobby was commended for its "excellent customer experience," "broad range of seat choices," and "upgraded interior décor finishes," in addition to its stellar amenities, while LaGuardia's Terminal B was praised for its “spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, inspiring public art features, and iconic restaurants and shops.”

Skytrax has given '3 star' to 19 of America's largest and most utilised airports, indicating that they do not consistently offer excellent services.

Out of these, the five busiest airports in the United States scored three stars each, based on criteria such as terminal design, cleanliness, passenger flow, seats, restrooms, family facilities, entertainment, WiFi, retail, and restaurants, among others.

Take a quick look at US worst airports

Denver International Airport: The Denver airport established a record in 2023 by welcoming over 77.8 million passengers. However, Skytrax believes that these visitors struggle to navigate the airport as airport's Transportation Security Administration processing is "often a slow pinch-point in the departure process," while "access to the B and C concourses is via the people mover train only."

Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport: The Atlanta airport, which has been the world's busiest since 1998, was cited for "inefficient and insufficient immigration and security staffing levels." Skytrax was also disappointed with its shower facilities, quiet/relaxation zones and baggage delivery times.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: DFW, which was rated as the world's second-busiest airport by passenger traffic in 2022, received low ratings not just for its food, beverage, and shopping options in public areas, but also for its business-class lounges, quiet/relaxation areas, and transfer signage. It did receive praise for its efficient terminal layouts, immigration procedures, and customer service.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport: According to Skytrax, O'Hare is "conveniently connected" to the rest of Chicago by trains, albeit the "L" has recently been beset by violence and filthy conditions. Nonetheless, Skytrax was drawn to the hassle of commuting between O'Hare terminals, the "relatively dated" terminal décor, and the "poor" seating options.

Los Angeles LAX International Airport: While Tom Bradley International Terminal received accolades for its "excellent natural light, appealing design features" and "good range" of food and beverage options, LAX was slammed for its "delayed and inefficient" security and immigration procedures.

New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport have earned three stars.