Here are the US airports that keep travellers at ease – and those that don't

A new report has revealed the top five hubs in the United States that always keep travellers at ease. It has also listed the five places that had the most disruptions at the beginning of 2024. (Representational image - Pixabay)

The Sacramento Bee says that the new data from airfare claims company AirHelp found California’s Sacramento International Airport (SMF) to have “best handled January’s air travel.” “SMF, which is one of the country’s busiest airports, was able to deliver passengers with exceptional reliability,” Airhelp reported.

“All of us here at SMF take great pride in minimizing the stresses traditionally associated with air travel,” Colm Marmion, customer service manager at Sacramento International Airport, told The Sacramento Bee.

“Providing our customers the most enjoyable experience possible is always a high priority,” Marmion added. “A big part of that is ensuring every touchpoint along their airport journey is easy and enjoyable.”

On the other hand, the northern California airport had an uninterrupted on-time percentage of 82.30% of flights.

Most notably, the Empire State’s Buffalo Niagara International Airport was listed as the airport that “failed to deliver a stress-free experience to their passengers” last month. The area the airport is located in faced torrential lake-effect snow, as well as other major problems related to the weather, in January this year.

Here’s a look at the airports with the most on-time flights on time in January

Sacramento International Airport: 82.30% of flights on time

San Jose International Airport: 82.06%

Tucson International Airport in Arizona: 81.33%

Reno/Tahoe International Airport in Nevada: 81.18%

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia: 80.47%

Airports with the most disruptions

Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York: 60.82%

Chicago O’Hare International Airport: 61.16%

Des Moines International Airport: 61.98%

Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan: 62.23%

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport: 64.77%