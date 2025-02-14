Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WSJ slams Trump's intellect, asks if president understands money, ‘He has the analysis backward’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 14, 2025 12:41 AM IST

Wall Street Journal warns Donald Trump's proposal to lower interest rates is likely to fuel inflation, calling it the ‘biggest threat’ to his presidency

The Wall Street Journal slammed Donald Trump's intellect in a scathing opinion piece published February 12. Titled “Trumponomics and Rising Inflation,” the article delivers a brutal assessment of the president's recent Truth Social post, where he lowered interest rates “would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!!”

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP)

WSJ's scathing assessment of President Donald Trump

Trump made the remark after consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose to 3 per cent. It prompted the WSJ to ask, “Does President Trump understand money?” “The answer would appear to be no after Mr. Trump called for lower interest rates,” the outlet added.

The outlet went on to explain why Trump's idea to lower interest rates would backfire, causing inflation to soar. “The last thing Mr. Trump should be doing now is demanding that Mr. Powell cut rates further.” It warned that an “inflation revival” would be the “biggest threat” to his presidency.

“Real average earnings are flat over the last three months,” WSJ noted, adding that if that “persists,” Trump would not have “a 53% job approval rating for long.” The outlet explained that one of the key factors behind Joe Biden's election loss was his administration's inability to get inflation under control.

“He has the analysis backward… if he’s trying to blame the Federal Reserve,” the outlet said of Trump, adding that he “likes low rates and a weak dollar, which could lead to higher prices, all other things being equal.” “Someone should tell him,” WSJ remarked.

WSJ further said that “perhaps the president wants the public to look elsewhere when assigning blame for rising prices,” adding, “The layers of intellectual confusion here are hard to parse.” “Rising inflation means the Fed must be more cautious in cutting rates,” it went on.

Despite its brutal assessment of Trump's intellect in terms of the economy, the outlet asserted that it wants the president to actually succeed. WSJ pointed out that the commander-in-chief is not to blame for the rising prices as it has just been three weeks since he assumed office.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On