WSJ slams Trump's intellect, asks if president understands money, ‘He has the analysis backward’

The Wall Street Journal slammed Donald Trump's intellect in a scathing opinion piece published February 12. Titled “Trumponomics and Rising Inflation,” the article delivers a brutal assessment of the president's recent Truth Social post, where he lowered interest rates “would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!!” President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP)

WSJ's scathing assessment of President Donald Trump

Trump made the remark after consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose to 3 per cent. It prompted the WSJ to ask, “Does President Trump understand money?” “The answer would appear to be no after Mr. Trump called for lower interest rates,” the outlet added.

The outlet went on to explain why Trump's idea to lower interest rates would backfire, causing inflation to soar. “The last thing Mr. Trump should be doing now is demanding that Mr. Powell cut rates further.” It warned that an “inflation revival” would be the “biggest threat” to his presidency.

“Real average earnings are flat over the last three months,” WSJ noted, adding that if that “persists,” Trump would not have “a 53% job approval rating for long.” The outlet explained that one of the key factors behind Joe Biden's election loss was his administration's inability to get inflation under control.

“He has the analysis backward… if he’s trying to blame the Federal Reserve,” the outlet said of Trump, adding that he “likes low rates and a weak dollar, which could lead to higher prices, all other things being equal.” “Someone should tell him,” WSJ remarked.

WSJ further said that “perhaps the president wants the public to look elsewhere when assigning blame for rising prices,” adding, “The layers of intellectual confusion here are hard to parse.” “Rising inflation means the Fed must be more cautious in cutting rates,” it went on.

Despite its brutal assessment of Trump's intellect in terms of the economy, the outlet asserted that it wants the president to actually succeed. WSJ pointed out that the commander-in-chief is not to blame for the rising prices as it has just been three weeks since he assumed office.