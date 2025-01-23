Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk getting 'more unpopular,' WSJ poll reveals majority of Americans are over him

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 23, 2025 08:43 AM IST

Despite his role in Trump's inner circle and overseeing DOGE, Musk's popularity is waning. A recent poll shows he's becoming more unpopular with the public.

Elon Musk’s popularity is on the decline, according to a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll, which shows that the billionaire Tesla CEO is becoming more unpopular among Americans. As Musk takes on a new role leading the Department of Government Efficiency under former President Donald Trump, his favourability rating has dropped, with a majority of the public now disapproving of him.

Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Musk's hand gestures at an inauguration event for US President Donald Trump quickly drew comparisons to Nazi salutes.(AFP)
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Musk's hand gestures at an inauguration event for US President Donald Trump quickly drew comparisons to Nazi salutes.(AFP)

Also read: Revealed: Truth behind Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘divorce’ book drama

Musk's declining favourability

According to Mediaite, a WSJ poll published last week shows that only 40% of the public view Musk favourably, while a majority of 51% disapprove of him. This marks a decline from October when his favourability and unfavourability ratings were evenly split at 45% each. The poll was conducted ahead of Trump's inauguration, between January 9th and 14th, with 750 registered voters participating.

The poll was conducted via telephone and text-to-web among 750 registered voters, with a margin of error of ±2.5%.

Musk going ‘strong’ inside Trump's circle

Despite the falling approval numbers, the Tesla owner continues to be a key ally in Trump's inner circle. Appointed by Trump to oversee government efficiency, his new job involves eliminating wasteful spending and ensuring taxpayer money is used more responsibly.

Also read: 20,000 ordered to evacuate as fast-moving wildfire imperils homes north of Los Angeles

He reportedly advocated for certain individuals to be included in Trump's 2.0 cabinet, which not only raised eyebrows but also created discord within the group. Musk has also maintained a prominent presence after Trump's November election victory, attending meetings at Mar-a-Lago and speaking during Trump's inauguration ceremony.

The Space X CEO is also highly unpopular in Britain, where a recent YouGov poll shows a net approval rating of minus 51. The poll reveals that 71% of Britons hold negative views of Musk, while only 20% view him positively.

This comes amid Musk’s efforts to push for a new general election in the U.K. and his controversial remarks linking Prime Minister Keir Starmer to a past child abuse scandal.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On