Trump Jr endorses ‘steroid Olympics’ with multi-million dollar investment; know about controversial ‘Enhanced Games’

Amid Donald Trump's effort to shake up health policy and sports regulation, his son Don Jr. reportedly made a multi-million dollar investment in an upcoming sporting event for athletes who consume performance-enhancing drugs. Trump Jr.'s support for the Enhanced Games coincides with the United States and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) being at odds.(AP)

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr.'s venture capital firm 1789 Capital declared that it would co-head an investment round for the sporting organisation known as the Enhanced Games, which detractors have called the “steroid Olympics.”

The Enhanced Games were unveiled in 2023 by London-based entrepreneur Aron D'Souza. They will permit competitors to use any performance-enhancing drugs, including growth hormones, testosterone replacement therapy, and anabolic steroids, in a bid to set new world records.

“For over 100 years, elites in charge of global sports have stifled innovation, crushed individual greatness, and refused to let athletes push the limits of what’s possible. That ends now,” stated Trump's son, according to Sifted.

“The Enhanced Games represent the future — real competition, real freedom, and real records being smashed.”

Despite not having a formal role in the administration, Trump Jr. is regarded as his father's close advisor. Under the leadership of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration has promoted an unconventional approach to drug and health policy.

Know about Enhanced Games

Enhanced Games is yet to announce the exact dates for the sports event, which will happen in the US in the middle of 2026, Sifted reported.

Events like athletics, swimming, and “strength” would all be part of the games, but only one athlete, retired Australian Olympic team member James Magnussen, has signed up.

Enhanced Games has stressed the contest's innovative nature and scientific foundation, ensuring athletes that they will go through medical examinations and supervision. “The Enhanced Games represent the future — real competition, real freedom, and real records being smashed.”

When Biden denounced Enhanced Games

Last year, the White House under former President Joe Biden released a statement denouncing the Enhanced Games. Similarly, the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Association voiced concerns regarding the games.

John Hoberman, a professor at the University of Austin and author of multiple books on performance-enhancing drug use, said that “D’Souza believes that data collected from chemically boosted Enhanced Games athletes might help his billionaire investors live longer and richer lives.”

In the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics, the US charged WADS last year for not properly investigating claims that 23 Chinese swimmers were in violation of doping regulations.