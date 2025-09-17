WWE WrestlePalooza: ESPN’s latest promo, full card, streaming details, and more

WWE is now gearing itself up for WrestlePalooza, a contest between ‘The Greatest of all Time’ John Cena and rival ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar on Saturday, September 20. Following last Friday’s career retrospective, this Friday’s SmackDown will highlight part two of the same. WWE WrestlePalooza: ESPN’s latest promo, streaming details, and more(espn/Instagram)

ESPN’s new promo

Brand new streaming partner ESPN recently released a new promo video for the event that aims to attract long-time viewers of the sport as well as fresh entrants. The video perfectly captures the thrill of the event while also building up hype for it.

“Bet you didn’t see that coming Cena. Lesnar. One last time. Wrestlepalooza this Saturday on the ESPN App,” ESPN wrote in the caption.

“Brock Lesnar vs John Cena one last time? We getting old bro ” a fan wrote in the comments. “can confirm i will be crushing beers and watching this,” another fan said. “So hyped for Wrestlepalooza! John Cena vs Brock Lesnar, reigniting their iconic rivalry, it’s going to be amazing ” a fan wrote.

How to watch WrestlePalooza

The game will be available to stream on Saturday, September 20, at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. ESPN will be responsible for streaming the show in the US, and Netflix will take over global broadcasting. Scheduled to be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, fans can still score live tickets to the event on Ticketmaster.

WWE WrestlePalooza full card

Here is the full card for the game, as published by Athlon Sports:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship

AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match

The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed)

These particulars could be subject to change.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta