Wyze down: Thousands of users complain of app and camera issues; how to fix problems

The Wyze system from Wyze Labs was reportedly down on Thursday impacting the range of smart home cameras they offer, many complained online. As per Downdetector over nearly 1700 people faced issues at the time of writing. A smart home camera from Wyze. (X/@WyzeCam)

As per the site, most faced troubles with the app with numbers at 70 percent. The problem seemed to be across the US.

Wyze down: Various reactions to app outage “Wyze service is down in Texas,” one person said on X. A cause for the outage is not known and Wyze is yet to address the matter.

According to many of the complaints, the app keeps getting stuck on the login page. Wyze users wrote on the Downdetector comment section “App stuck at login. Uninstalled/Reinstalled. Not working.” Another added “App not working. Stuck on login page after being automatically logged out. Will not allow to log back in.”

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Yet another added “The app appears to be down.”

Wyze down: How to fix issues If the Wyze app is stuck on the login screen, there are some options that a user can go with to try and find a solution.

One of them is to force close the app and then reopen. If that does not work then one can try to uninstall and reinstall the app, check for updates and even switch from WIFI to mobile data to rule out possible connectivity issues. One can try to clear the cache also.

Some of the common reasons for getting stuck on the Wyze login screens are server outages and outdated app problems. However, given the wide range of complaints, it seems to be a server outage and given the problem is from their side, nothing the user can do on their end would likely help fix the issue of Wyze getting stuck on the login screen.