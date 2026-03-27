X, Grok down: How to fix error after thousands logged out of accounts amid massive outage
Elon Musk-led platform X's AI bot, Grok, was down for thousands of users on Thursday
Elon Musk-led platform X's AI bot, Grok, was down for thousands of users on Thursday. Several users were suddenly logged out of their accounts. On trying to log in and use the platform, we encountered a similar issue. We tried to log in and saw an ‘Authentication failure’ message.
“This email domain has been rejected. Please use a different email address. If you think this is an error, please contact support@x.ai,” the message read.
Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 2000 reports about Grok. There was a spike in reports about X too. However, the micro-blogging website was working fine for us.
The company is yet to issue a statement.
The outage appears to be tied to authentication and server-side disruptions, which can affect:
Login sessions
Account verification
AI chatbot responses (Grok not loading or failing)
These issues are typically temporary and resolved by the platform.
Quick fixes you should try
If you’ve been logged out or can’t access your account, try these steps:
1. Restart the app or browser
Close X completely
Reopen and try logging in again
2. Check your internet connection
Switch between WiFi and mobile data
Refresh your connection
3. Clear cache (mobile users)
Go to app settings
Clear cache (Android) or reinstall (iOS)
4. Update the app
Ensure you’re using the latest version of X
5. Reset your password (if needed)
If login fails repeatedly, try “Forgot Password”
Avoid multiple rapid attempts (can trigger lockouts)
When it’s NOT your fault
If thousands of users are affected, it’s likely a platform-wide issue, not something you can fix locally.
Signs of a widespread outage
You’re suddenly logged out everywhere
Login works but immediately logs you out
Grok not responding or missing
Others reporting the same on social media
What to do during an outage
Wait it out (most outages resolve in minutes to hours)
Avoid repeated login attempts
Check status via platforms like DownDetector
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More