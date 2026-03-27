X, Grok down: How to fix error after thousands logged out of accounts amid massive outage

Elon Musk-led platform X's AI bot, Grok, was down for thousands of users on Thursday. Several users were suddenly logged out of their accounts. On trying to log in and use the platform, we encountered a similar issue. We tried to log in and saw an ‘Authentication failure’ message. X and Grok were down for thousands of users on Thursday (REUTERS)

“This email domain has been rejected. Please use a different email address. If you think this is an error, please contact support@x.ai,” the message read.

Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 2000 reports about Grok. There was a spike in reports about X too. However, the micro-blogging website was working fine for us.

The company is yet to issue a statement.

The outage appears to be tied to authentication and server-side disruptions, which can affect:

Login sessions

Account verification

AI chatbot responses (Grok not loading or failing)

These issues are typically temporary and resolved by the platform.

Quick fixes you should try If you’ve been logged out or can’t access your account, try these steps:

1. Restart the app or browser Close X completely

Reopen and try logging in again

2. Check your internet connection Switch between WiFi and mobile data

Refresh your connection

3. Clear cache (mobile users) Go to app settings

Clear cache (Android) or reinstall (iOS)

4. Update the app Ensure you’re using the latest version of X

5. Reset your password (if needed) If login fails repeatedly, try “Forgot Password”

Avoid multiple rapid attempts (can trigger lockouts)

When it’s NOT your fault If thousands of users are affected, it’s likely a platform-wide issue, not something you can fix locally.

Signs of a widespread outage You’re suddenly logged out everywhere

Login works but immediately logs you out

Grok not responding or missing

Others reporting the same on social media

What to do during an outage Wait it out (most outages resolve in minutes to hours)

Avoid repeated login attempts

Check status via platforms like DownDetector