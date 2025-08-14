X down? Here's how you can solve ‘Something wrong’ error on Twitter amid massive outage

X, platform formerly known as Twitter, was down for over 10,000 people in the US on Thursday. Several users complained of widespread technical problems. Downdetector, a site that monitors online outages, showed 10,600 reports at the time of writing this story. The Elon Musk-led company is yet to issue a statement about the issues. X went down for thousands on Thursday(Unsplash)

Users said that they could not access their timeline and see other profiles. An error message read: “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” X’s Developer Platform status page did not report any incidents for Thursday.

“Is X down right now? Can you see this post?” one person asked.

“apparently 𝕏 is down & you cannot see this post," another person added.

“𝕏 is currently experiencing an outage and is down for some users,” a third user tweeted.

How to solve the ‘Something went wrong, try reloading’ error?

The 'Something went wrong, try reloading' error generally goes away after you reload the page. If it doesn't work, try logging out and back into your account. Clearing browser cache and cookies can also help.

On May 30, X suffered a major technical glitch that left many users staring at empty feeds and unable to post. Logged-in users were greeted with a strange onboarding message — “Welcome to X! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now” — as if their accounts were brand new.

The platform, now operating under Musk’s xAI umbrella, has already faced multiple disruptions in 2025. On March 10, rolling outages hit the site, which Musk attributed to a “massive cyberattack.” Later that month, a separate technical issue temporarily blocked access for many users, though service was restored within about 30 minutes.