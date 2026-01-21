Edit Profile
    Yahoo down? How to solve ‘too many requests’ error on Edge, Finance and mail services amid massive outage

    Yahoo's services appeared to be down on Wednesday, with several users reporting about a 'too many requests' error

    Updated on: Jan 21, 2026 8:50 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Yahoo's services appeared to be down on Wednesday, with several users reporting about a 'too many requests' error appearing on the Edge, Finance and mail platforms. The company is yet to issue a statement about what caused the outage. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 15,000 reports for Yahoo at the time of writing this story.

    Yahoo appeared to face an outage on Wednesday (Unsplash)
    Yahoo appeared to face an outage on Wednesday (Unsplash)

    In a brief update, Yahoo said: “We are aware that some users may be experiencing issues accessing Yahoo services and websites. Our teams are actively investigating, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

    AOL (America Online) also appeared to be down.

    Here’s what you can do while the outage continues:

    Refresh the page

    Hit Ctrl + R (Windows) or Cmd + R (Mac).

    Sometimes a simple reload lets you reconnect once the server recovers.

    Clear your browser cache

    Old data can conflict with a busy server.

    In Edge:

    Go to Settings → Privacy, search, and services → Clear browsing data → Choose what to clear

    Select Cached images and files and hit Clear now

    Switch networks

    If your internet connection occasionally struggles:

    Toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data

    Or try another network altogether

    Try a different browser or device

    Switch to Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or use your phone app to see if Yahoo loads there.

    Use alternative access

    While Yahoo services are down:

    Use the Yahoo app on mobile instead of the web

    Try accessing Yahoo Finance via a finance aggregator

    For mail, check if you’ve linked your Yahoo account in another mail app (Gmail, Outlook)

    Wait for a full restoration

    Mass outages usually resolve on Yahoo’s end once servers stabilize. The “Too Many Requests” message indicates their systems need time to catch up.

    Check outage maps

    Visit real-time outage trackers like Downdetector to see if others are reporting similar errors in your region.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More

