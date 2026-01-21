Yahoo down? How to solve ‘too many requests’ error on Edge, Finance and mail services amid massive outage

Yahoo's services appeared to be down on Wednesday, with several users reporting about a 'too many requests' error appearing on the Edge, Finance and mail platforms. The company is yet to issue a statement about what caused the outage. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 15,000 reports for Yahoo at the time of writing this story. Yahoo appeared to face an outage on Wednesday (Unsplash)

In a brief update, Yahoo said: “We are aware that some users may be experiencing issues accessing Yahoo services and websites. Our teams are actively investigating, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

AOL (America Online) also appeared to be down.

Here’s what you can do while the outage continues:

Refresh the page Hit Ctrl + R (Windows) or Cmd + R (Mac).

Sometimes a simple reload lets you reconnect once the server recovers.

Clear your browser cache Old data can conflict with a busy server.

In Edge:

Go to Settings → Privacy, search, and services → Clear browsing data → Choose what to clear

Select Cached images and files and hit Clear now

Switch networks If your internet connection occasionally struggles:

Toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data

Or try another network altogether

Try a different browser or device Switch to Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or use your phone app to see if Yahoo loads there.

Use alternative access While Yahoo services are down:

Use the Yahoo app on mobile instead of the web

Try accessing Yahoo Finance via a finance aggregator

For mail, check if you’ve linked your Yahoo account in another mail app (Gmail, Outlook)

Wait for a full restoration Mass outages usually resolve on Yahoo’s end once servers stabilize. The “Too Many Requests” message indicates their systems need time to catch up.