Yeshiva World News website hacked: Is Iran behind the cyberattack? ‘we're in control’

A prominent Orthodox Jewish news website was hacked on Wednesday in what appears to be an Iran-linked cyberattack, with pro-Iranian imagery and messages briefly taking over the site before it was restored. Orthodox Jewish news site hacked, pro-Iran message briefly takes over (Pexel/ representative image)

What we know so far? According to Jpost, The website of Yeshiva World News, a popular Orthodox Jewish news site was hacked on Wednesday. For some time, people visiting the site saw a message in Farsi that said, “Now we are under their control. The Zionists are handcuffed.”

The page also showed an image of Ruhollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with Mojtaba Khamenei along with symbols linked to the Iranian regime.

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By around 2pm ET, the website seemed to be back under control, showing a message that said, “we will be back shortly.”

The attack was not completely unexpected. A report from February 28 by the Department of Homeland Security had already warned about this kind of risk.

The report said that Iran-linked hackers might carry out small cyberattacks on US websites, such as changing website pages or trying to crash them. This is similar to what happened to Yeshiva World News on Wednesday.