Young Utah mom who has 3 months to live is planning her own funeral: ‘I need to make sure my kids will be ok’

A Utah woman is planning her own funeral after being told she only has three months left to live. Erika Diarte-Carr, who is in her 30s, was at the hospital for shoulder surgery in May 2022 when she learned she has Stage 4 small cell lung carcinoma. Erika Diarte-Carr who has 3 months to live is planning her own funeral (GoFundMe)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Carcinoma is cancer that forms in epithelial tissue.” The mom of two began her treatment, but shortly after, she was diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome.

Cleveland Clinic says, “Cushing syndrome is a condition caused by too much of the hormone cortisol in the body. The excess may happen because of medications or because your body produces too much of the hormone.” This is an uncommon condition, with only 40 to 70 people out of every 1 million having it, the National Institutes of Health says.

‘I have been given 3 months to live’

In a GoFundMe, Diarte-Carr has now revealed that she is planning her own funeral. She said that after being diagnosed with cancer, the doctor told her, “I hope you have a good support system at home because you’re going to need it, you have a long and hard journey ahead of you.” The doctor said that “ there were multiple tumors that had metastasized to other parts” of her body.

Diarte-Carr described herself as “a very reserved, quiet and private person,” and revealed that after the Cushing Syndrome diagnosis, she had been working full time and had only taken two months odd “in the beginning for surgeries , biopsies, appointments, radiation and chemotherapy treatments.”

“I have been ashamed and embarrassed for people to know the truth, that I have kept this a secret for as long as I could but the physical effects are starting to take control and I can’t hide it any longer. I’ve never been good at accepting or asking for help but unfortunately, I believe I’ve come to a point in my life and health where that is no longer an option for me. I am no longer able to physically work which has put a major financial burden on me,” Diarte-Carr wrote.

She added, “I understand we all go through hard times so anything helps.. Whether it be your love & support, a donation, sharing my story, or sending love, prayers, positive & healing vibes. All is accepted and very much appreciated.”

In an update, Diarte-Carr shared that she had an appointment with the doctor on September 18 and was told that she just has three months to live. She decided to discontinue treatments as they will be of no help now.

“I have been given 3 months to live. 3 months to spend with my babies and loved ones. 3 months to make the best of what time I have left. During these next couple of months I need to make sure my kids will be ok after I am gone. I am faced now with the most difficult thing of planning my own funeral,” she wrote.

She added, “Due to me not being able to work for months now I do not have any finances saved up or any life insurance set aside for this situation. I have looked into the expenses and I am needing to raise about $5,000 to ensure funeral costs are covered plus I’m wanting to leave something behind for my babies. If you could please donate or share anything would be appreciated.”

Finally, Diarte-Carr thanked those who have already donated.