What is Cortisol face – the viral trend on TikTok? What causes it?

Recently a topic is trending on TikTok incessantly – it is related to the moon facies. According to netizens, people with Cushing’s Syndrome – the ones who have high stress hormones – develop puffy faces. This is referred to as Cortisol face – named after Cortisol, the stress hormone. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Pranav Ghody, Senior Endocrinologist at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said, “There have been some recent posts on social media about ‘cortisol face’ which means appearance of puffiness or rounding of facial features. Social media influencers are blaming the stress hormone cortisol, but it is important to understand the facts behind this hormone.” "Most of the people with these cortisol faces will not have Cushing’s syndrome,” said Dr Pranav Ghody. (Freepik)

The Endocrinologist further explained - “Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced by adrenal glands (small triangular glands sitting above each kidney). It is often called the stress hormone, but it does much more than just respond to stress – it is essential for normal functioning of various internal organ systems such as maintaining blood pressure and blood sugar levels, controlling how our body uses carbohydrates, fats, and proteins for energy, reducing inflammation, etc.”

High Cortisol levels can cause:

Puffiness, especially around the eyes

Redness or flushing

Increased oil production in the skin

Sagging or tired-looking skin

Causes of Cortisol face:

Often social media influencers try to promote products saying that can fix cortisol face – that's not necessarily true. Lack of sleep, poor eating habits, too much alcohol consumption, genetics, and overall health of an individual contribute to Cortisol face or puffy face. “A rare case of too much cortisol (Cushing’s syndrome) due to a tumor in the pituitary gland or the adrenal gland or excess steroid medication from outside can cause changes in the face. However, this occurs after months-years of exposure and is accompanied by changes in other organs also. Most of the people with these cortisol faces will not have Cushing’s syndrome,” added Dr Pranav Ghody.

