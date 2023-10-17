'Your words mean…': Israel blasts Gigi Hadid for her post amid Israel-Hamas war

Israeli government has slammed Gigi Hadid for her stance amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Israeli government blasted the 28-year-old supermodel for her recent social media posts and accused her of trivialising the terrorism perpetrated by Hamas on Jewish children. Gigi Hadid(Getty Images)

“Have you been sleeping the past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you,” wrote the Israeli government.

The official account of Israeli government also posted a picture of blood scattered around a children toys, seemingly indicating kids' death. They tagged Hadid in the picture and captioned it as “If you don’t condemn this, your words mean nothing.”

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Hadid had sympthasised with Palestinians and highlighted that support to them was not equivalent to that to Hamas.

“There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas,” Hadid had written in Instagram story.

After calling out Hadid, "stateofisrael" posted, "There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.”

Meanwhile, Israel is set to begin ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza strip region. The Israeli government has vowed to decimate Hamas terror network so that they are not able to raise their sting for the next 50 years.

Notably, Israeli Defence Forces are avenging the death of hundreds of innocent civilians brutally killed by Hamas during a terrorist attack on October 7. By entering Southern Israel on a Jewish holiday, Hamas terrorists had beheaded babies, murdered innocent people, destroyed homes and killed security personnel.

